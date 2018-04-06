Taste of Shawnee rescheduled due to weather

The popular annual event, Taste of Shawnee, is being postponed because of winter weather expected on Saturday.

The event will now take place 3-6 p.m. on May 12 at Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St.

Taste of Shawnee offers great food for a great cause.

The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, with the Overland Park Regional Medical Center ER of Shawnee as the presenting sponsor.

Event organizers anticipate 20 or more Shawnee restaurants and food trucks. Vendors will offer a variety of delicious dishes to sample and boost charity at the same time.



Proceeds will be divided among Rotary International’s overseas polio eradication efforts, Shawnee Community Services, Newhouse, as well as local and international charities supported by the Rotary Club of Shawnee Foundation.

The $10 admission pass will include five “taste” tickets to be used to sample the dishes offered by participating restaurants.



Admission passes can be purchased at the gate, from any Rotary Club of Shawnee member, or at tasteofshawnee@gmail.com. Children 5 and under do not need a gate pass.



Additional “taste” tickets can be purchased at the event.



The event will also feature live music and a variety of entertainment for the whole family.