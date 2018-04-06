Track and field roundup: SMNW boys win Blue Valley Relays

With colder weather moving into the Kansas City area again on Friday, track and field meets for Shawnee Mission Northwest, SM North, St. James, De Soto, Mill Valley and Maranatha were moved up to Thursday.

The Cougars, Indians and Thunder were all in action at the Blue Valley Relays. Northwest won the meet on the boys side with 127 points. Free State was a distant second with 69.

The Cougars had top-two finishes in five different relays. Northwest won the 4x110 shuttle hurdle, 4x400 and distance medley relays. The Cougars finished second in the 4x200 and sprint medley relays.

Zhanarden Vil paced the Cougars in the field events with a first-place leap of 22 feet, 1.5 inches in the long jump and runner-up performance of 45 feet, 4.5 inches in the triple jump. Chanler Taylor followed Vil with a third-place mark of 43 feet, 2.25 inches in the triple jump.

The Cougars went one-two in the pole vault between Seth Mosburg and Jonathan Sommerfeld, who had respective clearances of 13 feet, 9 inches and 12 feet, 3 inches.

The SM Northwest throwing trio of Travis Morrison (first in the shot put — 51 feet, 4.5 inches), Kaden Bower (second in the javelin — 164 feet) and Reid Stimach (third in the discus — 137 feet, 4 inches) all earned top-three finishes.

Shawnee Mission North tied for sixth with 53 points. Logan Jiskra and Joseph Coddington finished first and second, respectively, in the 1,600 meters with times of 4:34.66 and 4:35.32. The Indians' distance medley relay added a second-place finish.

Ike Diggs continued his dominance in the 300 hurdles with a first-place time of 40.81.

Cameron Heying paced the Indians in the field events with a third-place height of 12 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault.

St. James placed 10th in the boys team standings with 43 points. Hudson Manning led the Thunder with a second-place time of 42.90 in the 300 hurdles.

Jack Moore (3,200 meters — 9:46.49), Jack Albright (high jump — 6 feet, 1 inch) and the Thunder's 4x800-meter relay chipped in third-place finishes.

St. James led the area teams on the girls side after taking fourth place with 78 points. Shawnee Mission east won the meet with 96 poitns.

The Thunder won four events between Mary O'Connor (1,600 meters — 5:25.98), Sarah Murrow (3,200 meters — 11:11.81) and the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams. The Thunder's 4x100 and distance medley relays added second-place finishes.

Katie Moore and Jilli Jones both clocked in with top-three times in the 300-meter hurdles. Moore finished second with a time of 49.36, and Jones was just .01 behind in third.

Shawnee Mission North placed eighth with 40 points. Kauilani Misipeka won the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 3 inches. Cassie Raines paced the Indians on the track with a third-place time of 5:27.20 in the 1,600 meters.

Shawnee Mission Northwest tied for 11th with 33 points. Abigail Kelly-Salo led the Cougars by winning the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 3 inches. Sarah Petersen (shot put — 34 feet, 6.5 inches) the Cougars' distance medley relay posted third-place finishes.

Next up for the Cougars is the Midseason Invitational at 3:45 p.m. Friday at SM South. The Indians will compete at the Blue Springs Invitational at 3 p.m. Friday. The Thunder will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tonganoxie.

De Soto boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Paola Invitational

The De Soto boys and girls track and field teams both earned top-three finishes at at Paola Invitational.

The DHS boys finished second with 112.5 points — only trailing Lamar, who won it with a team score of 124.5.

The Wildcats had three event champions between Trevor Watts (200 meters — 23.54), Martin Searcy (110 hurdles — 15.69) and Zach Titus (shot put — 51 feet, 1.5 inches).

De Soto had three runner-up performances on the track. Exavier Jackson finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.09 seconds. Watts followed in third at 11.28. Sam Hubert (800 meters — 2:04.27) and Andre VanMeerhaeghe (3,200 meters — 10:31.27) notched second-place finishes for the De Soto distance squad. Graham Hudelson (400 meters — 52.57) and De Soto's 4x800 relay rounded out De Soto's top-three performances on the track.

Jackson and Connor Flynn joined Titus with top-three finishes in the field events. Jackson was the runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 9 inches. Flynn cleared 6 feet to take third in the high jump.

De Soto claimed third place in the girls team standings with 65 points. Paola won the meet with 195.5 points.

Kesley Heer highlighted the meet for the DHS girls with a first-place throw of 126 feet in the discus. Emily Fuhr was the runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet.

Linnea Searls led the way for the Wildcats on the track. Searls finished second in the 100 meters and third in the 200 meters with respective times of 13.28 and 28.25. The Wildcats' 4x100-meter relay added a third-place finish, and Gabby Collins took second in the 400 meters with a time of 2:30.75.

De Soto will compete next at 3 p.m Friday at Free State.

Mill Valley girls 3rd, boys 6th at Olathe Invitational

The Mill Valley girls and boys track and field teams placed third and sixth, respectively, at the Olathe Invitational at the Olathe District Activity Center.

The Mil Valley girls scored 101.5 points en route to their third-place finish. Olathe North finished first with 125 points.

Delaney Kemp paced the Jaguars with top-two finishes in the 800 and 1,600 meters. Kemp clocked in at 2:24.03 to win the 800, and finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:16.47. Molly Haymaker (second in the 800 meters — 2:24.37) and Britton Nelson (third in the 1,600 — 5:28.41) joined Kemp with top-three finishes.

The Jaguars had two top-three finishes in the relays. Mill Valley won the 4x800-meter relay and took third in the 4x400-meter relay.

Evan Zars (300 hurdles — 49.18) and Adelle Warford (javelin — 123 feet, 1 inch) chipped in runner-up performances for the Jaguars.

On the boys side, Mill Valley posted a team score of 86 points. Gardner Edgerton took first with 120 points.

The Jaguars had three event champions between Mitch Dervin (800 meters — 1:59.03), Trey Callahan (shot put — 53 feet, 6 inches) and Blake Eaton (javelin — 171 feet, 1.5 inches).

The Mill Valley boys 4x400 and 4x800 relays both ran to top-three times. The Jaguars finished second in the 4x400 and third in the 4x800. Mike Turner (400 meters — 50.82), Harry Ahrenholtz (high jump — 6 feet) and Ben Trauernicht (discus — 149 feet, 11 inches) finished third in their respective events.

Next up for Mill Valley will be the Shawnee Mission West Invitational at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Maranatha girls 4th, boys 5th at Lansing Relays

The Maranatha girls and boys track and field teams finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at the Lansing Relays.

The MCA girls racked up 41 points, while the boys finished with a team score of 40. Emporia won the meet on both sides.

Aaliyah Buckner led the Eagles with a first-place finish in the girls triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, 5 inches. Phoebe Hines finished third in the 100-and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 13.73 and 28.43. Buckner and Hines were joined by Grace Wojcik and Audrey Knight on the Eagles' second-place 4x200-meter relay team.

The Maranatha boys had three third-place performances. Gabe Porter, Blake Knight, Zach Pelham and Josh Peacher finished third in the 4x800-meter relay. Brock West (200 meters — 24.15) and Mitchell Peacher (400 meters — 54.29) also posted third-place times.

The Eagles will join St. James on Tuesday at Tonganoxie.