Johnson County honors SMSD for recycling efforts

By Staff Report

April 8, 2018

The Shawnee Mission School District and 16 individual buildings will be honored, along with other organizations, for their work to Rethink, Reinvest, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle at the R5 Certification Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at about 8:30 a.m. on April 26 at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry Street, Olathe.

