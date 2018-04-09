American Construction Metals adds Shawnee plant to meet growing demand

American Construction Metals announced today it will locate its manufacturing and distribution plant in Shawnee.

ACM will lease approximately 120,000 square feet of Building 3 in the Westlink Business Center off K-7 Highway and 43rd Street.

The company will start initially with 15 jobs and grow to 100 jobs over the next five years.

The Shawnee facility will be the fifth manufacturing and distribution facility for ACM joining plants in Wisconsin, Florida, Texas and California.

ACM is a leader in exterior metal building products ranging from rainware to siding accessories with more than 32,000 products.

The facility will manufacture steel and aluminum exterior building products including roofing accessories, gutter and rainware accessories, trim coil, and siding and soffit accessories.

“This new plant will provide additional capacity to support the increasing need for our products, allowing greater service to markets throughout Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri,” said Executive Director Steve Reuter.

Mayor Michelle Distler stated “ACM is a great fit for the Shawnee community. We have a strong manufacturing base and the workforce accessible to help the company grow. We are equally pleased to see the success of the Westlink Business Park in Shawnee. The governing body has been a strong supporter of this project from its inception.”

Other city leaders agreed the new plant will be beneficial to the city's economy.

“Shawnee is seeing tremendous momentum in our ability to attract new jobs and investment to the community,” echoed Ann Smith-Tate, President and CEO of Shawnee Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council. “Today is another day that we are able to give our community not only an opportunity for new jobs, but pride in knowing that we are a player in the region for continued economic growth.”

Michael Walcott will manage the new plant.

Walcott is relocating from the home office in Beloit, Wisconsin, where he held the role of warehouse/shipping operations manager.

The plant is expected to open for wholesale business later this year.