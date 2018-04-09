Genealogical workshop to be held in Prairie Village on April 21

A free genealogy workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 21 at the Corinth Library, 8100 Mission Road, Prairie Village.

It is sponsored by the Shawnee Mission Chapter DAR and Kansas Society DAR.

This is a one on one workshop, so make a reservation to insure you have a time slot. Email Anita Arneson at larry32159@gmail.com, with the subject line: SMDAR Workshop. Additional information will be sent at that time.

DAR is a non-profit, non-political women’s service organization promoting Patriotism, Historic Preservation, and Education. Some of the committees are Conservation, Literacy, Promotion, Genealogical Records, and above all Service for Veterans. DAR honors veterans starting with the Revolutionary War.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., DAR owns a city block of buildings located two blocks from the White House. It houses a world renowned genealogy library, as well as the largest auditorium in Washington D.C. There are DAR chapters all over the world with over 3000 in the United States.