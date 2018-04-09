Mill Valley girls swim and dive wins Lansing Relays; De Soto finishes 5th

The Mill Valley girls and dive team continued its strong start to the season on Saturday by winning the Lansing Relays for its fourth first-place finish in five meets.

Mill Valley won five out of the 10 events at the all-relays meet, but at the end of the day, the Jaguars were still expecting more out of themselves.

"We're feeling good," Mill Valley sophomore Kayla Teasley said. "Some of our relays are struggling, but as individuals, we're all doing really good."

Of the 10 events at the Lansing Relays, three of them were ones that are traditionally held at postseason meets in the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays. The Jaguars won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, but were disqualified in the 200 freestyle relay. Teasley has some high expectations for the Jaguars' 200 freestyle relays after taking second at state last year.

"In the relays, we want to get our 200 free down to close to our state time from last year," Teasley said. "Obviously today it didn't work out."

The 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays were bright spots on Saturday for the Jaguars. Mill Valley's 200 medley relay team of Caroline Lawson, Cali Rhodes, Jordan Robinson and Celia Kistner clocked in at 2:03.18, which is nearly two seconds faster than the time the Jaguars swam at state last year.

As the 200 medley team set the tone for the Jaguars in the first event, the 400 freestyle relay of Allison Godfrey, Kistner, Robinson and Teasley helped Mill Valley go out with a bang after posting a first-place time of 4:00.80.

"That was really good because we're only three seconds away from our state time," Teasley said. "I feel like we'll get it down."

Teasley was on two of the Jaguars' other three first-place relays. Godfrey, Teasley, Lawson and Alayna Olivarez won the 500-yard descendo relay with a time of 2:03.18. Kinley Drummond, Hannah Evans, Kistner and Robinson finished with a time of 2:08.29 to win the 200-yard butterfly relay. Rhodes, Mandy Teasley, Lindsey Griggs and Kayla Teasley teamed up to win the 200-yard breaststroke relay with a time of 2:23.11.

Kayla Teasley has also found a lot of success in her individual events this season. The Mill Valley sophomore was one of the top performers for the Jaguars last week during their victories at the Olathe South Invitational and Bonner Springs Invitational.

"The 200 free and the 100 breast — I'm doing good in those," Kayla Teasley said. "My 100 free I don't think I'll do this year at state. Instead I'll do the 200 free."

Teasley added, "Individually, I just want to see myself go under two flat (two minutes) in the 200 free."

The Jaguars had three other top-three finishes at the Lansing Relays. Godfrey, Drummond, Mandy Teasley and Rhodes finished second in the 4x100-yard IM relay. Rhodes, Robinson, Carly Tribble and Lawson added another second-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke relay. Tribble, Evans, Hannah Davie and Emily Proctor rounded out the top-three performances with a third-place finish in the 100-yard medley relay.

Mill Valley won the meet with 200 points. Lansing came in second with a team score of 143.

De Soto takes 5th

After finishing second at the Emporia Invitational on Thursday, the De Soto swim and dive team came into the Lansing Relays full of confidence.

The Wildcats finished fifth out of 10 teams with 66 points. De Soto had a pair of second-place and third-place finishes.

"They're going well. The freshmen are doing really good," De Soto senior Kenzie Dalrymple said. "We're improving each meet and we're hoping to win league."

Kenzie and Haley Dalrymple have served as cornerstones for the Wildcats over the past few years, but they're not the only set of twins on the team this season. Nicole and Liz Schottler have highlighted the success of the Wildcats' talented freshman class.

"It's really cool because they're on the same (400 yard freestyle) relay team as Haley and I," Kenzie Dalrymple said. "It's just nice having two twins to represent, but they're also good in the distance events, so hopefully they'll just keep going as the years go on."

Nicole and Liz Schottler finished first and second, respectively, in the 500 freestyle at the Emporia Invitational. Nicole notched a state consideration time and a new De Soto school record after clocking in at 6:11.35.

The Schottler and Dalrymple sisters played big roles in the Wildcats' fifth-place finish on Saturday as well. Nicole Schottler, Sydney Ames, Kenzie Dalrymple and Lynlee Hutchison finished with a second-place time in the 500 descendo relay. The Wildcats' other second-place time came in the 200 freestyle relay, as Haley Dalrymple, Ames, Liz Schottler and Hutchison finished at 1:56.55.

The Wildcats have a state consideration time in the 200 freestyle relay, and have already qualified for state in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

The 200 medley relay team of Kenzie Dalrymple, Alyssa Wernimont, Haley Dalrymple and Liz Schottler accounted for one of the Wildcats' two third-place finishes. Haley Dalrymple, Lexi Marshall, Liz Schottler and Erin Parker took third in the 200 butterfly relay.

While the Wildcats are pleased about how their relays have performed this season, they know that they have the potential to keep dropping significant time — especially with Parker, Hutchison and the Schottler sisters all being freshmen.

Kenzie Dalrymple has also qualified for state for the first time in the 100-yard backstroke.

"I've been working on it throughout high school so it's actually nice to make it my senior year," she said.