Shawnee business earns recognition for outstanding sales

R&D Computer Systems, a certified Laserfiche dealer for 21 years, recently learned it has been named a Laserfiche Winners Circle Award winner for the 15th time.

The Shawnee-based company earned the recognition for outstanding sales in 2017.

Laserfiche is a leading global provider of enterprise content management software.

R&D Computer System, 6339 Long Avenue, delivers solutions for document management, and business process automation and optimization for both government and private sector customers.

It currently has clients in eight states, across multiple industries including healthcare, city and state government, education and manufacturing.

It has a portfolio of over 200 Laserfiche customers including Ferrellgas, Bass Pro, and over 100 local and state government customers.

Company president Richard McGinnis told the Dispatch R&D Computer Systems associates work hard to build a solid reputation for customer service and outstanding product quality.

“This is a great honor as we have had our best year with the addition of more new customers and upgrading our current customers than in our previous 20 years as a Laserfiche dealer, in addition implementing several projects for Arkansas Department of Labor, Ferrellgas & the Kansas Judicial Branch,” he said.

Digital transformation has become an imperative for organizations across industries, providing enormous opportunity for Laserfiche dealers, pointed out Hedy Belttary, senior vice president of sales at Laserfiche.

“This year’s Winners Circle Achievers have embraced that opportunity, demonstrating foresight and extraordinary skill in guiding their customers through the necessary steps to transform,” she stated in a news release.

Since 1999, the Laserfiche Winners’ Circle Program has recognized top-selling achievers within the Laserfiche value-added reseller community.

In total, 65 top-selling Winners’ Circle Achievers were recognized at the awards ceremony Jan. 14, at the annual Winners Circle retreat in Santa Barbara, Calif.