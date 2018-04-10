Baseball roundup: Maranatha rolls past Barstow; SJA splits doubleheader against Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Maranatha Christian Academy's baseball team got back to its winning ways with a 13-3 victory over Barstow on Monday.

The Eagles (6-2) snapped a two-game skid with the win against the Knights.

Five different Eagles had multi-hit games. Jaden Snyder paced Maranatha with a 3-for-3 day at the plate. Snyder drove in a run and scored twice.

Nate Raydo, Logan Gourley, Michael Goodwin and Jaydn Lingle added two hits apiece. Goodwin had a team-high three RBIs. Raydo contributed across the board with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Nate Burdette led the Eagles with three of their nine steals. Burdette, Gourley, Utech and Snyder joined Raydo in scoring twice.

Gourley got the win on the mound after allowing two runs on six hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two. Goodwin came on for the final two outs.

The Eagles will play again at 4:30 today at Heritage Christian.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5, St. James 1; St. James 10, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 0

St. James Academy split its doubleheader with Kapaun Mt. Carmel — falling in Game 1, 5-1, before bouncing back to win Game 2, 10-0.

St. James and Kapaun were tied at 1-1 through four innings in Game 1 before the Crusaders scored four runs in the fifth on three singles, two walks and two errors. Blake Ripp was tagged with the loss despite striking out 10 and only walking two in 4.2 innings. Ripp allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits.

The Thunder's lone hit came on a double from Jared Munk that put two runners in scoring position with no one out in the third. Jacob Kindhart hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Luke Heller, which evened the game at 1-1. St. James still had two runners on with one out after Casey Worley got hit by a pitch, but he went on to get caught stealing and a Garrett Gasaway popup ended the inning.

The bats started sizzling for the Thunder in the fourth inning of the night cap. Worley didn't need much support while throwing five shutout innings, but an eight-run fourth by the Thunder broke a scoreless tie. Worley only allowed one hit while striking out and walking four. Joe Frank tossed a scoreless inning in a non-save situation to close it out.

Worley and Hunter Cashero drove in two runs each to pace the Thunder offense. Cashero, Ripp and J.J. Tylicki had two hits apiece. Tylicki helped the Thunder light up the base paths with a leadoff triple in the sixth. Ripp and Andrew Taylor also stole two bases each.

The Thunder (2-4) will return to Eastern Kansas League play at 5 tonight at Blue Valley Southwest.