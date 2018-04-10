Girls soccer roundup: Maranatha upends Seabury; De Soto tops Spring Hill in OT; St. James ousts ONW

The Maranatha Christian Academy, De Soto and St. James Academy girls soccer teams all notched victories on Monday.

Maranatha 7, Bishop Seabury 2

The Eagles rolled to a 7-2 win over Bishop Seabury behind a hat trick from Annika Pinter.

Gina Favero, Elizabeth Goodman, Mallory Borgan and Sydney Sneider each added one goal apiece.

Maranatha won its third consecutive game to improve to 3-0-1. The Eagles will go for their fourth straight win at 5:30 tonight when they play host to Van Horn.

De Soto 2, Spring Hill 1, OT

De Soto won overtime for the second time in the last three games after battling back to beat Spring Hill, 2-1.

Ashley Panagakis tied the game with 17:09 to play in regulation to help set the stage for Jasmine Diaz to win it for the Wildcats in overtime.

The Wildcats have won four consecutive games since opening the season with a draw against Shawnee Mission Northwest. De Soto will try to push their winning streak to five games at 6 p.m. Thursday at Piper.

St. James 1, Olathe Northwest 0

Freshman Lexi Rasmussen put one in the back of the net to guide St. James to a 1-0 win over Olathe Northwest.

Rasmussen's goal lifted the Thunder to their first win of the season.

St. James (1-4-1) will try to keep rolling at 6:30 tonight at Blue Valley Southwest.

Shawnee Mission West 10, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 10-0 loss to SM West.

The Indians (2-3-1) will try to bounce back at 6:30 tonight in a road tilt against Free State.