Mill Valley boys tennis edges Maranatha, 7-6

After losing three state placers from last year in the doubles tandem of Andrew Bock and Alec Bergeron and singles player Parker Billings, the Mill Valley boys tennis team has a new look to it this season.

The Jaguars don't have the wealth of varsity experience that they've had in years past, so they're more focused on making improvements within each practice and match more so than winning. In a back-and-forth dual against Maranatha, a few Mill Valley players got a taste of winning as the Jaguars edged the Eagles, 7-6.

Mill Valley trailed Maranatha after the Eagles won three of the five doubles matches, but the Jaguars won five of eight in singles to come out on top.

"We need to just focus more on getting the ball in and staying more consistent — getting better placement," Mill Valley sophomore Ben Stove said. "It's like what coach (Steve) Bock says. He says, 'Consistency, placement and power.' Mainly consistency and placement. That's the main two things that we need to work on."

Eric Schulz and Mathew Stockham both won their doubles and singles matches to pace the Jaguars. Schulz teamed up with Landon Butler for an 8-1 win in doubles, and earned an 8-5 victory in singles. Stockham and Drake Brizendine garnered an 8-3 doubles victory. Stockham also won 8-5 in singles. The other Jaguars' singles victories came from Joey Gillette (8-5), Jacob Hoffman (8-2) and Andrew Lewis (8-6).

While Eric Schanker wasn't able to come away with a victory in singles or doubles, Stove said that the lone mainstay at the varsity level from last year has been a good mentor to his teammates. Andrew Bock has also helped out his dad and assistant coach Mike Bennett to give the Jaguars someone else they can go to for pointers.

"They've helped quite a bit actually. Thank goodness Eric has helped and with Andrew coming back, he's helping the team out a lot," Stove said. "They're giving me little tips and tricks to improve my game a little bit and just find something different."

Stove and Gillette fell behind early in their 8-3 doubles loss to Will Knight and Roland Hou. Stove said that he and Gillette have a good idea of what to work on going forward.

"Maybe being more aggressive at the net, especially in doubles," Stove said. "We had a lot of errors, so getting the ball in and stuff like that. Those are the main two things for doubles."

With the dominant pairing of Bock and Bergeron now graduated, the Eagles had the most experienced doubles tandem at Monday's dual between Daniel Siemers and Aaron Bowlin. Siemers and Bowlin dropped the first two games against Hoffman and Schanker before finding their groove en route to an 8-6 victory.

"Senior season, last season has so far been the best season," Bowlin said.

Once the MCA No. 1 doubles team got their serves in on a consistent basis, Siemers and Bowlin were able to snag the momentum.

"It's big. We always tend to start slow for some reason," Bowlin said. "We've got to change that, but it turned out well. It was fun."

Siemers — who was the 3-2-1A state runner-up in singles last year — didn't play his singles match on Monday due to a sore shoulder. Bowlin and Siemers have much bigger goals in mind than winning Monday's dual, so they want to be at full strength when in matters most.

"We're not sure what we're going to play at state or regionals, but the team goal is definitely to win state for sure," Bowlin said.

Bowlin returned to the court for an 8-4 win over Schanker in singles play. Knight chipped in an 8-4 win over Stove at No. 2 singles and Hou outlasted Brizendine 8-7 (7-2) in a tiebreaker in the final match of the day. Brock West and Luke Oster won by the same score in the only doubles match that went to a tiebreaker.

While Hou hasn't been able to practice regularly, he played the most matches for the Eagles and went on to win two of them. Hou — who is focusing on club basketball this spring — enjoys playing tennis as a hobby.

"Just persevering through fatigue," Hou said. "I was really tired, so I just had to keep playing my game and not go for hard shots."

The Eagles and Jaguars will be back on the court today. Maranatha will go up against Sumner, while Mill Valley will play in a tournament at Bonner Springs.