SMNW’s Bultman leads area golfers at SME Invitational

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Joe Bultman fired a round of 72 to finish third at the SME Invitational on Monday at Kansas City Country Club.

Bultman finished one stroke back of Shawnee Mission East's Jack Dierks and Thomas Luger, who led the Lancers to the team title by six shots over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Mill Valley led the Shawnee area teams with a 10th-place finish. Jack Matchette finished in a seven-way tie for 10th place after carding a round of 77 to pace the Jaguars.

Northwest senior C.C. Ghilardi was one shot behind Matchette in a tie of 17th. The Cougars finished 16th in the team standings.

Connor Cook shot a round of 82 to lead St. James. Cook tied for 35th to help the Thunder tie for 14th as a team.

Cal Brooks was the top finisher for SM North with a round of 115, which put him in a tie for 118th place. The Indians finished 23rd in the team standings.