U-Haul truck rentals pull into iStorage in Shawnee

U-Haul Company of Kansas, Inc. recently announced that iStorage of Attic Business Park has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Shawnee community.

iStorage, 6410 Vista Drive, will offer U-Haul trucks, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck.

U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night.

There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 913-441-0542 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Shawnee-KS-66218/055051/.

iStorage partners Randy Weissman and Rick Beeson are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Johnson County.

U-Haul and iStorage are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives.

Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road.

Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

iStorage is a great place to become U-Haul Famous.

Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck.

Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.

Nearby in Kansas City, Kan., another storage business has joined the U-Haul ranks.

The iStorage in Riverview, 235 N. 78th St., is now offering U-Haul products and services.