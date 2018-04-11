Baseball roundup: SMNW stifles Olathe East; Maranatha surges past Heritage

Josh Flack threw six innings of one-run ball to guide the Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team to an 8-1 win over Olathe East on Tuesday.

Flack only allowed two hits while striking out six and walking two. Drake Reynolds pitched a scoreless seventh.

Josh Mitchell had a team-high three hits, four runs and two stolen bases. Jacob Ramirez and Bhargav Marada each had two hits and two RBIs. Connor Simons also had a two-hit game, and Alex Rice and George Specht each drove in a run.

The Cougars (4-4) will play next against SM West at 7 p.m. Thursday at 3&2.

Maranatha 9, Heritage 4

Heritage Christian pushed three runs across the plate in the first, but Maranatha took control of the game in the middle innings en route to a 9-4 victory.

The Eagles took the lead with a five-run third inning before scoring a pair of runs in the fourth and sixth.

Drew Utech paced the Eagles by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Brett Perry collected a team-high three hits, scored three times and drove in a run. Nate Raydo added two hits and three runs scored. Logan Gourley, Michael Goodwin and Nate Burdette each had an RBI.

Burdette went the distance on the mound for the Eagles. Only two of the runs allowed by Burdette were earned. Burdette scattered eight hits while striking out five and walking two.

The Eagles (6-2) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Summit Christian.

De Soto 7, Ottawa 2; Ottawa 1, De Soto 0

De Soto split its doubleheader against Ottawa — winning Game 1, 7-2, and falling in Game 2, 1-0.

Ottawa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth in Game 1, but De Soto tied it back up in the top of the fifth. The Wildcats broke the game open with four runs in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh.

Ottawa scored in the bottom of the fifth for the lone run in Game 2.

De Soto (3-2) will take on Paola at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Monday for a road doubleheader.

Blue Valley West 3, Mill Valley 2

Mill Valley suffered a 3-2 walk-off loss to Blue Valley West after BV West won it on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning.

Mill Valley and BV West both scored single runs in the third and fifth before BV West won it in the seventh. MV scored a run on an error in the third and Johnathan Contreras hit an RBI single in the fifth. Isaac Ammann and Quinton Hall had two hits each to pace Mill Valley.

Nolan Sprague allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits over five innings. Sprague struck out five and walked four.

Mill Valley (5-3) will travel to Turner at 5 p.m. Friday.

Blue Valley Southwest 4, St. James 3

St. James Academy's comeback effort fell short in a 4-3 loss to Blue Valley Southwest.

The Timberwolves scored all four of their runs in the first on four walks, a two-RBI triple and an error. Southwest didn't have a hit the rest of the way.

Max Charlton tossed four hitless innings while striking out three and walking four. Hunter Cashero struck out two in two no-hit innings. Cashero led the Thunder at the plate with RBI singles in the fourth and fifth. St. James scored its other run on an error in the fifth.

The Thunder (2-5) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Rockhurst.

Lawrence High 7, SM North 5

Shawnee Mission North couldn't get over the hump in a 7-5 loss to Lawrence High.

Lawrence High scored three runs in the first and fourth innings to put the onus on the Indians. Alejandro Torres led North's comeback effort with a two-RBI single in the third. Torres paced the Indians with two hits.

Stephen Keech ripped an RBI single in the sixth. North scored single runs on errors in the sixth and seventh.

Only two of the six runs that Nathan Marsh allowed were earned. Marsh struck out four and walked six in 3.1 innings. Keech limited the Lions to one run on four hits in 3.2 innings of relief. Keech struck out one and walked four.

The Indians (1-5) will try to bounce back at 7 tonight against Olathe North at the Olathe District Activity Center.