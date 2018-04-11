Today's news
Girls soccer roundup: Maranatha wins fourth straight game, tops Van Horn
April 11, 2018
The Maranatha Christian Academy girls soccer team extended its winning streak to four matches with a 3-1 victory over Van Horn on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Goodman scored twice to lead the Eagles. Annika Pinter also buried one in the back of the net.
The Eagles (4-0-1) will play host to Wyandotte at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Blue Valley Southwest 1, St. James 0
St. James fell to Blue Valley Southwest, 1-0, after Gracely Briley scored the lone match of the game for the Timberwolves.
The Thunder (1-5-1) will try to bounce back against BV Northwest at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Shawnee Mission South.
SM South 1, SM Northwest 0
Shawnee Mission Northwest also suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of SM South when Katrina Sargent scored with one minute left for the Raiders.
The Cougars (3-2-1) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday for a road tilt against SM North.
Free State 3, SM North 0
Shawnee Mission North was unable to get its offense rolling in a 3-0 setback against Free State. Emma Yackley scored twice for the Firebirds in the first half, and Emma Stramburger added a goal after the break.
Next up for the Indians (2-4-1) will be their home match against the Cougars on Thursday.
Blue Valley West 5, Mill Valley 1
In a battle of undefeated teams, Mill Valley was defeated by Blue Valley West, 5-1. Ella Shurley scored for Mill Valley.
Mill Valley (4-1) will try to get back on track at 6 p.m. Thursday in a home match against Schlagle.
More like this story
- Soccer roundup: Scoring tear continues for MCA's Crowder; Haley leads SMNW past SME
- Soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha, St. James, Mill Valley earn victories
- Soccer roundup: De Soto, Mill Valley, SMNW earn victories
- Soccer roundup: SJA, SMNW win while SMN falls
- Soccer roundup: SMNW, MV, MCA pick up victories
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment