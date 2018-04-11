Girls soccer roundup: Maranatha wins fourth straight game, tops Van Horn

The Maranatha Christian Academy girls soccer team extended its winning streak to four matches with a 3-1 victory over Van Horn on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Goodman scored twice to lead the Eagles. Annika Pinter also buried one in the back of the net.

The Eagles (4-0-1) will play host to Wyandotte at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Blue Valley Southwest 1, St. James 0

St. James fell to Blue Valley Southwest, 1-0, after Gracely Briley scored the lone match of the game for the Timberwolves.

The Thunder (1-5-1) will try to bounce back against BV Northwest at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Shawnee Mission South.

SM South 1, SM Northwest 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest also suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of SM South when Katrina Sargent scored with one minute left for the Raiders.

The Cougars (3-2-1) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday for a road tilt against SM North.

Free State 3, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North was unable to get its offense rolling in a 3-0 setback against Free State. Emma Yackley scored twice for the Firebirds in the first half, and Emma Stramburger added a goal after the break.

Next up for the Indians (2-4-1) will be their home match against the Cougars on Thursday.

Blue Valley West 5, Mill Valley 1

In a battle of undefeated teams, Mill Valley was defeated by Blue Valley West, 5-1. Ella Shurley scored for Mill Valley.

Mill Valley (4-1) will try to get back on track at 6 p.m. Thursday in a home match against Schlagle.