Johnson County residents among healthiest in state

Johnson County is the healthiest county in Kansas, according to one study.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently released its second annual study on America's healthiest places.

To determine ranking, it considered three factors: length of life, health behaviors and healthcare access.

Johnson County came out on top, taking the number one spot for the state of Kansas.

Coming in at second place was Riley County.

Nearby Douglas County scored third.

