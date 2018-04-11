Lacrosse roundup: Mill Valley boys win back-to-back games; St. James girls notch first victory

The Mill Valley boys lacrosse team picked up its second straight win after earning a 13-3 victory over Lee's Summit on Tuesday.

Jameson Clark paced the Jaguars with four goals. Sammy Rebeck, Jake Fiscella and Ethan Mantel netted two goals apiece, while Kam Lovett, Ben Coulson and Matthew Rutledge also put one in the cage.

The 13 goals matched a season high for the Jaguars.

Mill Valley got back over the .500 mark on Friday with a 10-7 win over Shawnee Mission. Mill Valley and Shawnee Mission were tied at 6-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Lovett led the Jaguars with three goals. Rebeck, Mantel and Clark scored two goals each, and Fiscella added one. Sam Smith scored a game-high four goals for the Patriots. Myles Tuttle put two in the cage and Isaiah Hawkins also scored.

The Jaguars own a record of 5-3 going into their next game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Olathe East at the University of St. Mary. The Patriots (0-6) will also play Olathe East next at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary.

St. James girls upend Lee's Summit; Shawnee Mission girls fall to St. Teresa's

The St. James girls lacrosse team secured its first victory of the season with a 10-6 win over Lee's Summit on Tuesday.

The 10 goals nearly matched the total from the Thunder's first three games (11). Liz Conley led the Thunder with four goals. Ellie Steere scored three times, and Grace Wiley, Kelsey O'Dell and Bridget May had a goal apiece.

The Thunder (1-3) have a quick turnaround, as they'll travel to Pembroke Hill at 6 tonight for their next matchup.

The Shawnee Mission girls were unable to keep pace with St. Teresa's in a 14-9 loss to the Stars.

The Blues (1-3) will try to snap a three-game skid at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Notre Dame de Sion at SM North.