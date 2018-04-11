SMNW girls swim and dive 5th at Free State Invite

As the competition continues to get stiffer for the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls swim and dive team, the Cougars' cast of underclassmen haven't backed down.

Places weren't of the utmost importance to the Cougars as they finished fifth at the Free State Invite on Tuesday, especially for freshman Julie Johnson.

The SM Northwest freshman led a trio of Cougars that placed fourth through sixth in the 100-yard freestyle. Only 0.5 seconds separated Johnson (57.80 seconds), freshman Katelyn Dahl (58.25) and sophomore Bailey Cavin (58.30). The Cougars placed six in the top 14 with sophomore Catie Wood (11th, 1:01.51), junior Julianna Kanter (13th, 1:01.79) and sophomore Thea Clark (14th, 1:02.02) finishing just outside of the top 10 in a field of 63 swimmers.

"It's good because we're all really competitive. We all just kind of push each other and it's really fun to see how we all do," Johnson, who notched a state-cut time, said. "We don't really care about beating each other and how we're placing. It's not really a competition between us."

Johnson surprised herself by swimming nearly a 1.5 seconds faster than her seed time in the 100 free. She nearly added another state-qualifying time in the 100-yard breaststroke after clocking in at 1:15.37, which was good for sixth place. Johnson was 0.16 seconds off of a state cut.

"I've been really pushing to do well in that," Johnson said. "It was just nice a surprise to get a good time in the 100 free. I feel like I could work on the 100 breast more throughout the season."

Cavin, Dahl and sophomore Skylar Brogan also earned two top-10 finishes. Cavin and Dahl finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle with state consideration times of 26.69 and 26.79. Kanter was just .01 away from being in the top 10 after tying for 11th with a time of 27.30.

Brogan finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly and ninth in the 100-yard backstroke with respective times of 1:11.54 and 1:11.12. Freshman Julia Carson came close to joining the list of Cougars with two top-10 performances after taking eighth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:29.34 and 11th in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:22.85. Clark posted a ninth-place time of 1:19.78 in the 100-yard breaststroke to round out the top-10 finishers in the swimming events for the Cougars.

Johnson is excited to see what is in store for her and her teammates in the second half of the season.

"It's an unbelievable experience. We got a new coach this year. Everyone is improving," Johnson said. "Everyone is doing the best they can. Everyone is supportive of each other. It's exactly and more what I thought of a high school team and playing a sport in high school."

The top performance of the meet for the Cougars came from junior Celeste Gordon in the 1-meter dive. Gordon was the runner-up with a score of 190.60.

"They could have gone a lot better, but I've definitely improved a lot from the beginning of the season, which is nice," Gordon said.

Gordon and sophomore Isabel Dory, who finished 10th with a score of 153.45, are also both members of the SM Northwest gymnastics team. Gordon noted that the twisting, flipping and overall body control that her and Dory possess from gymnastics help them tremendously when it comes to diving.

After finishing 14th at the state meet last year, Gordon feels like she is on track with most of her dives to return to state. Gordon wants to add her inward one-and-a-half back to her repertoire in the next few weeks.

"I had it last year, but I lost it over the course of the year," Gordon said. "I'm trying to get that one back, but otherwise I'm pretty happy with my dives."

The next meet for the Cougars will be in their home pool at 4 p.m. Tuesday.