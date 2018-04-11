Softball roundup: SM Northwest sweeps SM West

Shawnee Mission Northwest's softball team coasted to a sweep of SM West on Tuesday with 21-4 and 18-7 victories over the Vikings.

The Cougars were firing on all cylinders from the start with 11 runs in the first inning of Game 1. Jennaka Bultman capped the first-inning rally with a three-run blast. Bultman went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Lauren Wolfe also went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Arisbei Black, Katie Gardiner and Emma Gude drove in two runs each, while MaKenzie Cooper and Kaitlin Pauli collected two hits apiece.

In Game 2, Cooper paced the Cougars by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sara Milks also had a multi-hit game after going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Hannah Sullivan reached base five times with a hit and four walks. Sullivan had three RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Gude and Bultman both chipped in two hits and an RBI. Pauli rounded out a balanced performance with a hit, RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

The Cougars (4-1) will try to keep rolling with their first two games in the Sunflower League Softball Festival on Thursday against Holton and Great Bend at the Olathe District Activity Center. Northwest will play Holton at 3:30 p.m. and Great Bend and 5:30 p.m.

Olathe East 9, SM North 8

Shawnee Mission North rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to take a one-run lead, but the Indians could hold off Olathe East in a 9-8 loss.

Leksi Macan and Michelle Zehr paced the Indians with three hits apiece. Macan gave the Indians the lead with a two-run double in the seventh.

Hannah Redick and Dallas Drakulich added two hits each. Redick, Zehr and Sami Walker all had one RBI. Redick's RBI came on a solo shot to lead off the game.

The Indians led 4-1 after two and a half innings before the Hawks scored six unanswered runs. Katie Wingate's RBI double won it for the Hawks.

North (2-2) will be in action at the Sunflower League Softball Festival on Friday at ODAC. The Indians will take on Blue Valley Southwest at 11:30 a.m. and SM South at 1:30 p.m.

Ottawa 14, De Soto 4; Ottawa 9, De Soto 0

De Soto dropped both games of its doubleheader against Ottawa after falling to the Cyclones, 14-0 and 9-0.

Carly Bodenhausen led the Wildcats with two hits and two RBIs in Game 1. Kelsey Beary added two hits and Jordan Diehl had an RBI. Josie Bedford paced De Soto with two hits in Game 2.

De Soto (0-6) will travel to Paola at 4:30/6 p.m. Tuesday.

BV Southwest 20, St. James 0; BV Southwest 10, St. James 0

St. James was swept by BV Southwest in doubleheader after losing to the Timberwolves, 20-0 and 10-0.

Anna Staley had a hit in each game for the Thunder.

St. James (0-6) will play Olathe North at 1 p.m. and Lawrence High at 3 p.m. on Saturday at ODAC in the Sunflower League Softball Festival.