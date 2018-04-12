Doubles pairings helps Mill Valley boys tennis push past SMNW, 7-5

The Mill Valley and Shawnee Mission Northwest boys tennis split their eight singles matches, but the Jaguars won three of four in doubles to defeat the Cougars, 7-5, in Wednesday's dual.

Landon Butler/Erich Schulz earned an 8-2 victory at No. 2 doubles, Joey Gillette/Ben Stove won 8-4 at No. 3 doubles and Drake Brizendine/Sam Phillips rolled to an 8-3 win at No. 4 doubles to help the Jaguars come out on top.

Northwest's Nam Pham and Henry Tomasic highlighted the dual for the Cougars with wins in singles and doubles. Pham and Tomasic teamed up for an 8-1 win in doubles. Pham won by the same score at No. 1 singles, and Tomasic coasted to an 8-2 victory at No. 2 singles.

Mason Darpel (8-4 win at No. 3 singles) and Gabe Sterns (8-2 victory at No. 8 singles) rounded out the victors for the Cougars.

The Jaguars notched victories at No. 3 through No. 7 singles. Gillette (8-3), Butler (8-2), Stove (8-0) and Schulz (8-2) won their respective singles matches.

Mill Valley will host St. James, Blue Valley Southwest and St. Thomas Aquinas in a quad at 3:30 today. Northwest will go up against Free State, SM North and Olathe Northwest in a quad at 3:30 today at Free State.