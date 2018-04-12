Archive for Thursday, April 12, 2018

Last robber sentenced in shooting that killed ‘She’s a Pistol’ owner

Associated Press

April 12, 2018

A man left partially paralyzed when gunfire erupted as he and three others were robbing a Shawnee gun shop has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the shop's owner.

The Kansas City Star report that 23-year-old De'Anthony Wiley won't be eligible for parole for 25 years under the sentence ordered Thursday. He says he's "deeply ashamed."

He pleaded guilty in February to first-degree felony murder and other charges in the 2015 death of 44-year-old Jon Bieker.

The robbery of Bieker's gun store, "She's a Pistol," turned deadly when one of the robbers punched his wife. Bieker then emerged from a back room with a gun. Bieker was killed and three of the robbers wounded in the ensuing gunfight.

Wiley was the final robber sentenced to life imprisonment.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment