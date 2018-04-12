Maranatha Christian Academy announces staff changes

There are a couple staff changes taking place at Maranatha Christian Academy.

The school recently announced that David Keener will be taking on the role of college counselor for the 2018-2019 school year.

Keener has been with Maranatha Christian Academy for 11 years. He is currently the dean of students and the athletic director.

For the next school year, he will remain the dean of students, but swap his athletic duties for the counseling ones.

"We are looking forward to the wonderful ways Mr. Keener will be able to assist our students pursue their academic goals and college aspirations," Maranatha stated in a release. "Mr. Keener is an excellent counselor and he is excited to step into this new role to broaden the resources and assistance for our students.



"Dave’s transition to Maranatha was an exciting time in his and Jana’s life as God took them on an incredible journey to bring them here. It filled an opportunity that God had been building in Dave’s life to be able to work individually with students in a discipleship format by allowing him to counsel students and families in the Dean of Students role."

The change marks the first time in 39 years Keener will not have a role involving coaching or athletics, but he's looking forward to his new role.

"It will be an exciting time to be able to work and minister with families regarding opportunities for MCA students as they prepare for their post high school careers in education and vocationally," the news release stated.

To fill the athletic director position, the school tapped Bryan Burdette, who is currently a Maranatha Christian Academy teacher, head varsity football coach and assistant varsity baseball coach.

He will continue to coach the Eagles and teach classes.

The news release stated Burdette is excited for his new opportunity.



The news release stated athletics has always been a big part of his life. Whether playing as a youth, high school, or college athlete, or coaching, he has always felt that the lessons learned during athletics practices and competition are unequaled anywhere else in the scholastic experience.



“Athletics gives us an opportunity to practice and sharpen the ideals and values that we desire for the foundations of our character," he said. "Athletics are not the most important things we will do in our lives, but they help us to become better at the most important things that we will do in our lives.”

For more information about Maranatha Christian Academy, click here.