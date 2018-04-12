Mill Valley boys golf 3rd, St. James 4th, De Soto 14th at Jaguar Invitational

The Mill Valley and St. James Academy boys golf teams placed third and fourth, respectively, at the Jaguar Invitational on Wednesday at Prairie Highlands Golf Course.

Jack Matchette tied for third with a round of 79, and Nick Mason followed with a seventh-place round of 80 to crack the top 10 for the Jaguars. Nick Davie carded a round of 83, which was good for a tie for 19th.

Mill Valley finished four strokes back of team champion Olathe East and two shots behind runner-up St. Thomas Aquinas. Nicky Govea fired a round of 74 for the Saints to claim the individual title.

St. James finished one shot back of Mill Valley in fourth. Frankie Failoni led the Thunder with a round of 81 to tie for eighth place. Grant Eaton and Connor Cook fired rounds of 82 to tie for 14th place.

Levi Hansen shot a round of 88 to lead De Soto to 14th place in the team standings. Hansen tied for 42nd. Spencer Thurlow finished with a round of 90 to tie for 51st.

Mill Valley and St. James will compete next at 1 p.m. Monday at Loch Lloyd Country Club. De Soto will play at 3 p.m. Monday at Shawnee Country Club.