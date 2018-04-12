Today's news
St. James girls lacrosse falls to Pembroke Hill, 10-8
April 12, 2018
The St. James girls lacrosse team tried to mount a comeback to notch its second win in as many days, but the Thunder came up short in a 10-8 loss to Pembroke Hill.
The Thunder limited Pembroke to two goals in the second half after trailing, 8-4, at the break.
Grace Wiley, Liz Conley and Claire Maurer scored two goals apiece. Grace Crane and Kelsey O'Dell put one in the cage.
St. James (1-4) will play host to St. Thomas Aquinas at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
