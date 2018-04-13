Baseball roundup: SMNW powers past SMW

A five-run third inning propelled Shawnee Mission Northwest's baseball team to a 9-5 win over SM West on Thursday.

Jacob Ramirez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and hit a solo shot to lead off the second inning. Ramirez's RBI single gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead in the third. Matt Nolan ripped an RBI double and Bhargav Marada belted an RBI triple to highlight the five-run third for the Cougars. Nolan also had a multi-hit game after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Only two of the five runs off of SM Northwest starter Mark Adamiak were earned. Adamiak allowed four hits over four innings while striking out five and walking two. Evan Higgins tossed two no-hit innings in relief and notched two strikeouts before Drake Reynolds threw a scoreless seventh.

The Cougars (5-4) will play at Blue Valley West at 4:30 today.

Rockhurst 13, St. James 7

JJ Tylicki, Hunter Cashero and Garrett Gasaway each had two RBIs, but it wasn't enough to help St. James keep pace with Rockhurst in a 13-7 loss for the Thunder.

St. James led 6-2 after three-and-a-half innings, but Rockhurst tied it in the fourth before scoring twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth to break the game open.

Gasaway and Jared Munk had two hits to pace the Thunder. Munk led St. James with three runs scored.

The Thunder (2-6) will return to Eastern Kansas League play against St. Thomas Aquinas at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Blue Valley Northwest 14, Mill Valley 4

Mill Valley only trailed by one run after three innings, but Blue Valley scored nine unanswered runs the rest of the way to coast to a 14-4 win over the Jaguars.

Will Morris, Isaac Ammann, Johnathan Contreras, Cole Moore and Ethan Keopke collected two hits each. Keopke, Jack Correll and Brayden Carr had RBIs.

The Tigers broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning before scoring twice in the fifth and sixth.

The Jaguars (5-4) will travel to Turner at 4:30 today.

Olathe North 16, SM North 6

Shawnee Mission North fell to Olathe North, 16-6, on Wednesday.

Max Getzlow reached base three times on two walks and an error and came around to score each time to lead the Indians. Nathan Marsh and Edgar Flores both went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Jackson Bell had two hits for the Indians.

North (1-6) will play at 4 today at Lansing.