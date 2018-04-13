Girls soccer roundup: MV shuts out Schlagle; SMNW stifles SMN; DHS tops Piper

The Mill Valley, Shawnee Mission Northwest and De Soto girls soccer teams were all victorious on Thursday.

Mill Valley 10, Schlagle 0

Mill Valley shut out Schlagle, 10-0, behind two goals apiece from Peyton Wagoner, Annie Hoog and Cori Carver.

Delaney Fields, Tina Talavera, Ella Shurley and Lanie Whitehill each added a goal.

The Jaguars (5-1) will be back in action against SM Northwest at 5 tonight at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 5, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest also got a bounce-back win after shutting out SM North, 5-0.

Brooke Haley, Adriana Bobki, Emily Arrocha, Elizabeth White and Lauren Sanders put one in the back of the net for the Cougars.

Northwest owns a record of 4-2-1 going into its matchup against the Jaguars.

The Indians fell to 2-5-1. Next up for North is a road tilt with Basehor-Linwood at 6 p.m. Monday.

De Soto 3, Piper 1

Mackenzie Mohl, Caitlin Walton and Jordan Zade each scored a goal to send De Soto to a 3-1 win over Piper.

Zade also assisted on the goals for Mohl and Walton.

The Wildcats (5-0-1) will try to push their winning streak to six games at 4:30 today when they play host to Eudora.