Man critically injured in Pflumm Road crash

Johnson County Med-Act has confirmed that one person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash early Friday evening in Shawnee.

Shawnee Police are investigating the crash which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of 71st Street and Pflumm Road.

Both vehicles ended up over the curb and into a yard, just off the southwest corner of the intersection.

Shawnee firefighters assisted both drivers out of their vehicles and to waiting ambulances.

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Alyson Angell tells Operation 100 News that one person was critically injured, the other driver was not seriously injured. Both drivers were transported by ambulances to area hospitals.

Police have not released any details regarding the crash.

