Today's news
Motorcycle crash kills Shawnee man
April 13, 2018
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash which killed a man on Thursday afternoon.
Troopers say the crash occurred on the ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway about 3:50 p.m.
Donald Attebery, 59, of Shawnee was killed when he lost control of his 2016 Harley-Davidson.
The Highway Patrol's crash log does not say if Attebery was wearing a helmet.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.
