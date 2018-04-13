Motorcycle crash kills Shawnee man

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash which killed a man on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash occurred on the ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway about 3:50 p.m.

Donald Attebery, 59, of Shawnee was killed when he lost control of his 2016 Harley-Davidson.

The Highway Patrol's crash log does not say if Attebery was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.