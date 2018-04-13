SMNW’s Ghilardi wins Leavenworth Invitational

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior golfer C.C. Ghilardi fired a round of 72 to win the Leavenworth Invitational on Thursday at Trails West Golf Course.

Joe Bultman finished one shot back in a three-way tie for third to help the Cougars to third place. Shawnee Mission East won the team title by 16 strokes over Olathe East.

Ty Black also cracked the top 25 for the Cougars after shooting a round of 88 to tie for 22nd.

Cal Brooks led SM North with a round of 113, which was good for 58th place. North finished 12th as a team.