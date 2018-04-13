Softball roundup: SMNW 2-0, MV 1-1 at Sunflower League Softball Festival

Shawnee Mission Northwest's softball team defeated Holton and Great Bend, while Mill Valley fell to Olathe Northwest before rallying past Olathe East on Thursday in the Sunflower League Softball Festival.

Full recaps of the two games for the Cougars and Jaguars will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

The Cougars rolled past Holton, 11-2, before upending Great Bend, 9-2.

MaKenzie Cooper belted a three-run home run to highlight the Cougars' five-run first inning against Holton. Cooper, Arisbei Black, Jennaka Bultman, Emily Wells and Emma Gude collected two hits each. Bultman and Sarah Milks each had two RBIs.

Megan Formwalt struck out 14 and only walked three while throwing a two-hitter. Formwalt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Bultman picked up right where Formwalt left off in the circle for the Cougars against Great Bend. The Panthers scratched singles runs across in the first and third against Bultman, but nothing more the rest of the way.

Bultman also had two RBI singles, and two runs scored when she reached on an error. The Cougars scored four runs in the fifth and sixth to rally past the Panthers.

The Cougars (6-1) will have two more games in the Sunflower League Softball Festival, but they have been postponed from Saturday to April 28. Northwest will play Lansing at 9 a.m. and St. Thomas Aquinas at 11 a.m. at the Olathe District Activity Center.

Mill Valley suffered an 8-2 loss to defending Class 6A state champion Olathe Northwest before bouncing back to defeat Olathe East, 6-4.

The Jaguars were on the brink of leaving the College Boulevard Activity Complex with two losses before a seventh-inning rally against the Hawks.

Mill Valley trailed, 4-1, going into the final frame. Peyton Moeder slugged a two-run triple to trim the deficit to one, and came into score when Lilly Blecha ripped an RBI single to tie it. That set the stage for a two-run shot from Jess Garcia to put the Jaguars in front.

Garcia also got the win in the circle after limiting the Hawks to one run in three innings of relief. All three of the Hawks' runs in the fourth against Callie Shryock were unearned.

The Jaguars (4-2) will play next at 3:45/5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Miege.