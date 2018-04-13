Tennis roundup: SJA wins MV quad; SMNW 2nd at FS quad; Area players shine at Bonner tournaments

The St. James Academy boys tennis team won the Mill Valley quad on Thursday with a record of 11-1.

No. 1 singles player Isaac Howes and the doubles teams of Josh Spradlin and Trey Niesen and Charlie Rieke and Kevin Kentfield all went 3-0, and Grant Protzman posted a 2-1 record at No. 2 singles.

Howes defeated St. Thomas Aquinas' Cole Haas, 8-0; Mill Valley's Eric Schanker, 8-3, and Blue Valley Southwest's Danish Khan, 8-2. Schanker took second after edging Khan, 8-6, and triumphing over Haas, 8-4.

Spradlin and Niesen went 3-0 at No. 1 doubles. The Thunder topped Aquinas' Andrew Payne and Ryan Kelley, 8-2; Mill Valley's Drake Brizendine and Jacob Hoffman, 8-3, and BV Southwest's Ethan Renner and Ted Shi, 8-2. Brizendine and Hoffman went on to finish third after defeating Payne and Kelley, 8-2, and falling to Renner and Shi, 8-3.

At No. 2 doubles, Rieke and Kentfield went undefeated after garnering wins against Aquinas' Dick Hallhlade and Alex Drone, 8-2, Mill Valley's Landon Butler and Eric Schulz, 8-6, and BV Southwest's Joey Hellen and Chase Bloyd, 8-7 (12-10). Butler and Schulz took second for the Jaguars after upending Hellen and Bloyd, 8-5, and Hallhlade and Drone, 8-0.

St. James' Grant Protzman and Mill Valley's Ozan King finished second and third, respectively, at No. 2 singles. Protzman went 2-1 after defeating King and BV Southwest's Aisan Anderson, 8-5, and falling to Aquinas' Matthew Connor, 8-3. King topped Anderson, 8-2, but fell to Connor, 8-1, along with losing to Protzman.

The Jaguars finished second to the Thunder. St. James also finished second at the Maize South tournament on Wednesday behind a second-place finish from Howes.

St. James wins three out of four brackets at Bonner tournaments

The St. James doubles tandems Anthony Abraham and Camden Chastain and Brady Feldman and Joe Donaldson both claimed first-place finishes on Thursday at the Bonner Springs doubles tournament.

Abraham and Chastain took first at No. 1 doubles, while Feldman and Donaldson did the same at No. 2 doubles.

The Thunder also garnered some hardware at the Bonner Springs singles tournament on Tuesday. Patrick Hafner finished first at No. 2 singles, while Grant Protzman placed second at No. 1 singles.

De Soto's Justin Cox was third at No. 1 singles, while Connor Scott claimed second at No. 2 singles. De Soto's doubles teams finished second and fourth to help the Wildcats tie for second place.

SMNW 2nd, SMN 4th at FSHS quad

Shawnee Mission Northwest finished second at the Free State quad with the help of an undefeated day from No. 1 singles player Nam Pham.

Pham only lost two games while coasting to a 3-0 record. He picked up 8-0 wins over Olathe Northwest's Alex Burnham and SM North's Luke Johnson. Pham also defeated Free State's Sawyer Nickel, 8-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Henry Tomasic and Mason Darpel went 2-1 with their lone loss coming in an 8-6 setback to Free State's Jack Kelsey and Davis Stedman. Tomasic and Darpel rolled to victories over Olathe Northwest's Tolu Gbile and Luke Ragland, 8-2, and SM North's Roy Rogers and Luke Guthrie, 8-1.

Spencer Modiri (No. 2 singles) and the duo of Anthony Gao and Pierce Mitts (No. 1 doubles) both went 1-2 for the Cougars.

Modiri topped SM North's Cameron Peck, 8-4, while falling to Free State's Trent Ediger, 8-5, and Olathe Northwest's Andrew Samson, 8-3.

Gao and Mitts bested SM North's Zach Madden and Erick Mendes, 8-2. The SM Northwest No. 1 doubles team suffered 8-2 losses to Free State's Erik Czapinski and Trey Melvin and Olathe Northwest's Kris Laurisden and Colin Frier.

Shawnee Mission Northwest posted a record of 7-5 en route to its second-place finish. North finish 0-12 to take fourth.