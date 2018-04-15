Baseball roundup: SMNW shuts out BV West; MV leads Turner before play suspended; MCA, SMN fall

After six scoreless innings between the Shawnee Mission Northwest and Blue Valley West baseball teams, the Cougars clawed past the Jaguars in the top of the seventh for a 2-0 win on Friday.

George Specht and Jordan Linderer combined to throw a three-hit shutout. Specht scattered three hits over five frames while striking out six and walking none. Linderer tossed two scoreless innings to get the win. Linderer struck out two and walked one.

Austin Bell drove in Nick Chomyak with a two-out RBI single to put the Cougars on the board. Bell and Rice then executed a double steal to push SM Northwest's lead to 2-0.

Rice led the Cougars with two stolen bases. Bell, Matt Nolan and Jacob Ramirez had one apiece. Bell, Ramirez and Connor Simons paced SM Northwest with two each hits.

The Cougars (6-4) will try to push their winning streak to four at 4:30 p.m. Monday at 3&2 when they take on SM South.

Mill Valley 8, Turner 1 (suspended in the top of the fourth)

Mill Valley jumped out to an 8-1 lead over Turner before the game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning.

The Mill Valley offense was firing on all cylinders with three runs in the first and four runs in the second. The Jaguars scored once in the fourth before inclement weather forced play to be suspended until 4 p.m. Monday. Mill Valley has two on with two out.

Ethan Keopke limited the Golden Bears to one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

Keopke was also 2-for-2 at the plate.

Isaac Ammann and Quinton Hall led the way with two RBIs apiece. Johnathan Contreras, Jack Correll and Brayden Carr also drove in a run. Ammann and Will Morris scored two runs each from the top two spots in the lineup.

The Jaguars have a record of 5-4.

Lansing 2, SM North 1; SM East 12, SM North 0

Collin Ingram struck out 10 Lansing batters without allowing a walk, but Shawnee Mission North fell to the Lions, 2-1, on Friday.

Both of the runs against Ingram were unearned. Ingram limited the Lions to three hits, but two errors and a hit batter set the stage for Jayden Raymond's two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth

The Indians got one back in the top of the sixth when Brad Barr scored on a fielder's choice, but weren't able to get the tying run into scoring position.

North took the field again on Saturday against SM East — falling to the Lancers, 12-0.

Max Getzlow and Adrian Garcia had the lone two hits for the Indians.

North (1-8) will play next against Olathe East at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

Summit Christian 13, Maranatha 2

One half inning doomed Maranatha in a 13-2 loss to Summit Christian.

Maranatha scored twice in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Summit Christian broke the game open with 10 runs in the home half of the inning.

Nate Burdette led Maranatha by going 3-for-3 at the plate. Michael Goodwin drove in both runs for MCA.

Maranatha (7-3) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Van Horn.