Girls soccer roundup: Play suspended for Mill Valley/SM Northwest, Eudora/De Soto games

The Mill Valley/Shawnee Mission Northwest and Eudora/De Soto girls soccer games were both suspended due to inclement weather on Friday.

Emily Munyer scored in the 14th minute to give Mill Valley a 1-0 lead over SM Northwest. Play was suspended with 19:24 remaining in the first half. Going into Friday, the Jaguars were 5-1 while the Cougars owned a record of 4-2-1.

Mackenzie Mohl put two in the back of the net for De Soto, and Alexa Rosetta also scored to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead over the Cardinals. The game was suspended with 19:53 remaining in the first half. There has not been a date set to resume play.

The Wildcats are unbeaten with a record of 5-0-1.