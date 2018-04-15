Archive for Sunday, April 15, 2018
Girls soccer roundup: Play suspended for Mill Valley/SM Northwest, Eudora/De Soto games
April 15, 2018
The Mill Valley/Shawnee Mission Northwest and Eudora/De Soto girls soccer games were both suspended due to inclement weather on Friday.
Emily Munyer scored in the 14th minute to give Mill Valley a 1-0 lead over SM Northwest. Play was suspended with 19:24 remaining in the first half. Going into Friday, the Jaguars were 5-1 while the Cougars owned a record of 4-2-1.
Mackenzie Mohl put two in the back of the net for De Soto, and Alexa Rosetta also scored to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead over the Cardinals. The game was suspended with 19:53 remaining in the first half. There has not been a date set to resume play.
The Wildcats are unbeaten with a record of 5-0-1.
More like this story
- Girls soccer roundup: MV shuts out Schlagle; SMNW stifles SMN; DHS tops Piper
- Basketball roundup: SMN, SMNW, DHS sweep doubleheaders
- Soccer roundup: Maranatha, De Soto roll in shutouts; Mill Valley, SM Northwest earn 5-1 wins
- Boys basketball roundup: St. James cruises past Father Tolton Catholic
- Soccer roundup: Inclement weather impacts area matches
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment