Track and field roundup: School records fall for DHS, SJA; Select MV athletes compete at Pre-State Challenge

Inclement weather once again altered the schedules of area track and field teams this weekend, but several area athletes were still able to put up season or persona-best marks.

Here's a rundown of each meet that area teams competed in last week.

Select Mill Valley athletes competed in the Pre-State Challenge on Thursday and Friday at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium. Delaney Kemp paced the Jaguars by winning the Elite girls 800 and 2,000-meter steeplechase. Kemp clocked in at 2:21.19 in the 800 and 8:08.12.

Britton Nelson followed Kemp in second in the steeplechase with a time of 8:38.38, and was also on the Jaguars' runner-up Elite 4x800-meter relay team, which also included Morgan Koca, Megan Haymaker and Bella Hadden. The Jaguars posted a time of 10:17.56.

Evan Zars, Erin Miller and Lydia McDaneld competed in the girls pentathlon for the Jaguars — finishing fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Zars won the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 1 inch. McDaneld finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 10 inches. Miller followed McDaneld in third with a mark of 15 feet, 3.5 inches.

On the boys side, Mitch Dervin paced the Jaguars with top-four finishes in the Elite 800 and 1,600 meters. Dervin finished with respective times of 1:59.04 and 4:36.16. Jack Terry added a fourth-place time of 10:26.18 in the 3,200 meters.

The Jaguars also had three competitors in the boys pentathlon between Harry Ahrenholtz (10th place), Henry Lopez (14th) and Steven Colling (15th). Ahrenholtz garnered top-four marks in the high jump (third — 6 feet, 0.75 inches) and the long jump (fourth — 20 feet, 0.25 inches).

Mill Valley was also in action on Friday at the Shawnee Mission West Invitational, which was not completed due severe weather.

Abigail Phillips and Lily Fleetwood led the Jaguars by sweeping the top two spots in the pole vault with clearances of 7 feet, 6 inches and 7 feet.

Lucy Holland paced the Jaguars on the track with a fifth-place time of 18.28. The Mill Valley girls 4x100-meter relay team of Destiny Cain, Khloe Knemschield, Macy Thomas and Heather Winne also placed fifth with a time of 52.89.

Mill Valley had two top-five performances in the boys relays. Ian Carroll, Nico Gatapia, Karch Crawford and Dylan Wootton finished third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:52.81. Kevin Jackson, Michael Dittemore, Clark Harris and Ty Reishus took fifth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 45.94.

SJA, DHS athletes break school records at Free State's Barrier Breakers Meet

While storms delayed the Barrier Breakers Meet on Friday at Free State, it was able to be completed.

Despite the unconventional meet schedule a couple of school records were broken for De Soto and St. James Academy.

The De Soto boys 4x100-meter relay record was broken for the second straight year after Trevor Watts, Brayden Brummer, Exavier Jackson and Ethan Rodriguez clocked in with a first-place time of 42.60. Watts, Jackson and Rodriguez were also on the previous record-setting team.

Jackson had three top-four individual performances. The De Soto senior finished third in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 10.5 inches, tied for third with Watts in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.10 and placed fourth in the 100 meters after clocking in at 11.06. Rodriguez finished .03 seconds ahead of Jackson in the 100 to take third.

Sam Hubert led the De Soto distance runners with a personal-best time of 4:27, which was good for second place. Graham Hudelson rounded out the top-five finishers for De Soto on the track with a fifth-place time of 52.40 in the 400 meters.

Connor Flynn posted the top performance for the Wildcats in the field events after tying for second in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet.

Linnea Searls led the way for the De Soto girls squad. Searls tied for fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 2 inches. The De Soto junior also tied for 10th with teammate Hayley Moss in the 100 meters with a time of 13.09. Searls, Moss, Lily Rodriguez and Faith Burford clocked in at 52.50 to take seventh in the 4x100-meter relay.

The St. James girls had three first-place finishes — all coming on the track. The distance duo of Hannah Robinson and Sarah Murrow both ran to event titles. Robinson won the 800 meters with a time of 2:21.8, while Murrow cross the finish line at 5:14.6 to take first in the 1,600 meters. Ashley Wurtenberger, Jilli Jones, Katie Moore and Emma Gossman accounted for the other event title after winning the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:13.2.

Wurtenberger and Gossman were joined by Lexi Streeter and Gabbi Taylor for a fifth-place time of 52.0 in the 4x100 relay.

Moore added two other top-five performance after finishing third in the 400 meters with a time of 59.94 and fifth in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet.

O'Connor rounded out the Thunder's top-five finishers on the girls side by placing second in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:51.72.

The St. James duo of Jack Moore and John Matulis continued to rewrite the record books for the Thunder in the boys 1,600 meters. Moore and Matulis finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 4:28.5 and 4:29.6.

Charlie Wallace led the Thunder on the track with a third-place time of 10:02.6 in the 3,200 meters.

Jack Albright and Wyatt Grable posted top-four performances for St. James in the field events. Albright tied for second in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, while Grable finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 111 feet, 7 inches.

SMN travels across state lines for Gary Parker Invitational

Shawnee Mission North got its meet in without any issue after the Gary Parker Invitational was moved from Friday to Thursday at Blue Springs.

Ike Diggs highlighted the meet for the Indians by taking second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.56. Diggs added a sixth-place finish in the 110 hurdles after clocking in at 15.84.

Both SM North 4x800-meter relay teams garnered fourth-place finishes. Zach Bell, Joseph Coddington, Blake Taylor and Logan Jiskra posted a time of 8:26.48. On the girls side, Katie Kasunic, Molly Ryan, Caroline Colburn and Cassie Raines finished with a time of 9:58.25.

The Indians had two top-six finishers in both 3,200-meter races. Cassie Raines and Abby Onnen finished third and sixth with respective times of 11:53.94 and 12:35.2. Coddington and Jiskra placed fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 9:59.19 and 10:01.80.

Raines was one of three sixth-place finishers for the Indians on the girls side. Katie Kasunic finished with a time of 5:30.77 in the 1,600 meters, and Kauilani Misipeka had a mark of 35 feet, 8 inches in the shot put. Danielle Scaduto led the Indians in the field events with a fourth-place throw of 119 feet, 7 inches in the girls javelin.

Cougars compete at unfinished Mid Season Meet

Abigail Kelly-Salo and Reid Stimach won their respective events for Shawnee Mission Northwest before the rest of the Mid Season Meet on Friday at SM South was canceled.

Kelly-Salo won the girls pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet, 2 inches. Sarah Wilcox tied for fourth after clearing nine feet.

Stimach led a trio of Cougars who placed in the boys discus. Stimach finished with a first-place throw of 147 feet, 6 inches. Travis Morrison and Mitchell Hufker followed in third and fourth with respective throws of 137 feet, 2 inches and 126 feet, 8 inches.

Zhanarden Vil placed second in the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.44) and boys high jump (6 feet, 2 inches). Sarah Petersen added a runner-up performance in the girls shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 6 inches.

The SM Northwest boys had two other third-place finishes between Chanler Taylor in the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 3.25 inches and the 4x800-meter relay team of Michael Scott, Julian Gutierrez, Luke Sabus and Spencer Kaleko with a time of 8:59.37.

The Cougars had three placers in the girls javelin. Rylee Garrett led the way with a third-place throw of 117 feet, 4 inches. Caymen Northup and Abriel Jarrett followed in fifth and sixth, respectively, with throws of 101 feet, 11 inches and 101 feet, 7 inches.

Riley Demo clocked in at 5:53.7 in the 1,600 meters and Ashley Vil had a best mark of 30 feet, 10 inches in the long jump to add fifth-place finishes for the SM Northwest girls team.