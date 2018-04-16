Girls swim and dive roundup: MV, DHS, SJA compete at Timberwolf Invitational; Wildcats win at Bonner Springs

The Mill Valley, De Soto and St. James Academy girls swim and dive teams competed at the Timberwolf Invitational on Saturday at BVSW.

Mill Valley finished fourth behind the duo of Kayla Teasley and Allison Godfrey. Teasley won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.72, and finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke after clocking in at 1:10.71. Godfrey was the runner-up in the 50-and 100-yard freestyles with respective times of 26.43 and 57.95.

Teasley and Godfrey were joined by Cadee Morris and Celia Kistner on the Jaguars' third-place 200-yard freestyle relay team, which finished with a time of 1:49.05.

The other two relays for the Jaguars both swam to fourth-place finishes. Morris, Cali Rhodes, Kinley Drummond and Alayna Olivarez posted a time of 2:07.7 in the 200-yard medley relay. Godfrey, Kistner, Drummond and Teasley rounded out the meet with a time of 4:07.07 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Rhodes also had two individual fourth-place finishes between the 200-yard IM (2:31.72) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.38).

De Soto finished sixth with Nicole and Liz Schottler leading the way. Nicole and Liz placed third and fifth, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 6:12.11 and 6:16.31.

The Wildcats finished sixth in the 200-and 400-yard freestyle relays. The 200 free relay team — which was comprised of Lynlee Hutchison, Nicole Schottler, Kenzie Dalrymple and Liz Schottler — clocked in at 1:55.49. Liz Schottler, Erin Parker, Hutchison and Nicole Schottler finished with a time of 4:22.72 in the 400 free relay.

St. James followed in seventh place. Audrey Jones garnered two top-five individual finishes to pace the Thunder. Jones finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with respective times of 27.29 and 59.93.

The Thunder's 200-yard medley team of Jane Grant, Andrea Curnes, Jones and Sophie Wallin posted a time of 2:10.17, which was good for fifth place.

St. Thomas Aquinas edged BV Southwest by eight points to win the meet.

De Soto wins Bonner Springs Invitational

De Soto started off last week by winning the Bonner Springs Invitational on Tuesday.

The Wildcats finished with a team score of 501 points. Coffeyville Field Kindley was the runner-up with 336 points.

De Soto won seven different events — including all three relays. The 200-yard medley relay team of Kenzie Dalrymple, Alyssa Wernimont, Haley Dalrymple and Hutchison started things off for the Wildcats with a time of 2:09.35. Haley Dalrymple, Liz Schottler, Kenzie Dalrymple and Hutchison teamed up in the 200-yard freestyle relay for a time of 1:53.25. Liz Schottler, Sydney Ames, Parker and Nicole Schottler closed out the meet with a time of 4:28.46 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Nicole Schottler swept the long distance freestyle events. The De Soto freshman won the 200-and 500-yard freestyle with respective times of 2:17.85 and 6:14.52. Haley Dalrymple (100-yard butterfly, time of 1:16.08) and Kenzie Dalrymple (100-yard backstroke, 1:09.77) won their respective events.

The Wildcats had three runner-up performances from Liz Schottler (200-yard IM, 2:44.42), Kenzie Dalrymple (100-yard freestyle, 1:02.93) and Parker (100-yard backstroke, 1:14.74). Haley Dalrymple (50-yard freestyle, 28.30) and Liz Schottler (100-yard freestyle, 1:04.08) added third-place finishes.