SMNW 3rd, SMN 5th at SMSD tennis meet

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North boys tennis teams placed third and fifth, respectively, at the SMSD meet on Saturday.

Shawnee Mission East won the district meet with 38 points. West finished with a team score of 19 to edge Northwest by one point for second. South and North placed fourth and fifth with respectively, with 15 and eight points.

Nam Pham didn't drop a game in his three matches en route to a first-place finish at No. 1 singles to lead the Cougars. Spencer Modiri (2-1 at No. 2 singles) and Gabe Sterns and Sam Madison (3-1 at No. 4 doubles) earned second-place finishes. Will Crafton took third at No. 5 singles after going 2-2.

Luke Johnson (No. 3 singles) and Cameron Peck (No. 4 singles) paced SM North with a 3-1 records after placing second in their respective pools.

Shawnee Mission Northwest will hit the road to take on Olathe West at 3:30 today. Shawnee Mission North will play host to Olathe North at the same time.