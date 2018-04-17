Baseball roundup: Mill Valley holds off Turner; De Soto splits doubleheader against Paola

After play was suspended in the fourth inning on Friday between Mill Valley and Turner, the Jaguars hung on for an 8-7 victory when the game resumed on Monday despite a furious rally from the Golden Bears.

The Jaguars jumped out to an 8-1 lead before inclement weather suspended the game on Friday, but the Golden Bears cut the deficit to one with a six-run fifth inning. Nolan Sprague got the Jaguars out of the jam in the fifth before staying on to pitch scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Sprague struck out four and only allowed one hit over 2.2 innings.

Isaac Ammann went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Jaguars. Quinton Hall drove in two runs, and Ethan Keopke, Jack Correll and Will Morris each had two hits

The Jaguars (6-4) will play again at 4:45 today at Bishop Miege.

De Soto 7, Paola 1; Paola 5, De Soto 4

De Soto split its doubleheader against Paola — winning Game 1, 7-1, and falling in the nightcap, 5-4.

Conner Mackay went the distance on the mound for the Wildcats in Game 1 after holding the Panthers to five hits. Mackay struck out eight and didn't allow a walk.

Tony Slaughter and Connor Strouse paced the De Soto offense in the opener. Slaughter went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and walk. Strouse doubled, tripled, and had an RBI and run scored.

Strouse and Austin Little led the Wildcats with two hits apiece in Game 2, but the Panthers broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fifth and held on for the final two innings.

The Wildcats (4-3) will open the Between The Lines De Soto Spring Classic at 4 p.m. Thursday against Sumner at 3&2 West.

Olathe East 1, Shawnee Mission North 0, 8 innings

Shawnee Mission North's Adrian Garcia and Olathe East's Kyle McHale threw seven scoreless innings before the Hawks pushed across a run in the eighth for a 1-0 victory over the Indians.

Joey Olson hit an RBI single for the game's lone run.

Garcia struck out six while limiting the Hawks to three hits and two walks. Grant Strong doubled off of Nathan Marsh to lead off the eighth for Olathe East, and then moved to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Marsh bounced back to record a fly out and strikeout before Olson's walk-off single.

Lucas Wilson, Alejandro Torres and Collin Ingram accounted for the Indians' three hits.

North (1-9) will play two games in the River City Baseball Festival on Saturday. The Indians will take on Belton at 3:45 p.m. at Free State and St. James at 8:15 p.m. at the University of Kansas' Hoglund Ballpark.

Van Horn 4, Maranatha 3

Van Horn scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to hand Maranatha a 4-3 loss.

The Eagles trailed 1-0 after Van Horn broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. Maranatha scored all three of its runs in the top of the sixth to surge in front. Michael Goodwin highlighted the sixth for the Eagles with a double to left. Van Horn got one back in the home half of the sixth before winning it in the seventh.

Maranatha (7-4) will try to bounce back at 4 p.m. Thursday against Spring Hill at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Shawnee Mission South 4, SM Northwest 2

Shawnee Mission Northwest saw its three-game winning streak snapped after a 4-2 loss to SM South.

Nick Chomyak ripped an two-RBI double to pull the Cougars even in the second, but South scored single runs in the third and seventh to upend Northwest.

The Cougars (6-5) will play its first game of the River City Baseball Festival against Warrensburg at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Free State.