Boys golf roundup: MV 1st, SJA 8th at Loch Lloyd Invitational; DHS 5th at Hayden Catholic Invitational

The Mill Valley boys golf team placed four golfers in the top 11 to win the Loch Lloyd Invitational on Monday.

Nick Mason carded a second-place round of 73 to finish one stroke behind tournament champion Andrew Cunningham, of St. Thomas Aquinas. The Jaguars finished with a team score of 305 to edge Aquinas by one stroke for the team title.

Tanner Moore and Jack Matchette fired rounds of 77 to place eighth and 10th, respectively. Moore shot the second best back nine of the four golfers who finished with rounds of 77. Blake Aerni was one stroke back of Moore and Matchette to finish 11th.

Nick Davie (31st place, round of 84) and Kyle Bonnstetter (33rd, 86) rounded out the golfers for the Jaguars.

St. James placed eighth in the team standings with a score of 335.

Frankie Failoni and James VanGilder carded the low rounds for the Thunder after shooting 82 to finished 20th and 21st, respectively.

Jack Duggan joined Davie in shooting a round of 84 to take 30th. Grant Eaton finished 35th with a round of 87, and Connor Cook placed 41st with a round of 93.

Morris-Lovell leads Wildcats in Topeka

Denver Morris-Lovell fired a round of 88 to lead De Soto to a fifth-place finish at the Hayden Invitational at Shawnee Country Club in Topeka.

Morris-Lovell finished 15th, and was one of three Wildcats in the top 20. Spencer Thurlow and Levi Hansen carded rounds of 89 to place 17th and 18th, respectively. Thurlow shot lower on the back nine to finish one spot ahead of Hansen.

Brannon Bell shot a round of 97 to take 31st, and Drew Hongslo and Ethan Iddings finished with rounds of 98 to place 32nd and 33rd, respectively.

Tonganoxie finished first with a score of 339 to edge Ottawa by one stroke for the team title. The Wildcats carded a team score of 363.