Archive for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Girls lacrosse roundup: SJA honors seniors in setback against Aquinas; Shawnee Mission falls to Sion
April 17, 2018
The St. James Academy girls lacrosse team suffered an 8-2 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday, which doubled as the Thunder's senior night.
Grace Wiley and Ellie Steere scored for the Thunder. St. James honored seniors Mary Feiden, Katie Burns, Natalee Davidson and Grace Crane after the match.
The Thunder (1-5) will play again at 7 tonight at Lee's Summit West.
Notre Dame de Sion 12, Shawnee Mission 6
Shawnee Mission was unable to keep pace with Notre Dame de Sion in a 12-6 loss to the Storm.
The Blues (1-4) will try to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Pembroke Hill at SM North.
