Girls soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha recorded shutouts; Mill Valley tops Topeka Seaman

The De Soto, Maranatha Christian Academy and Mill Valley girls soccer teams both rolled to convincing victories on Monday.

Mackenzie Mohl and Drayvhen Moore both had hat tricks in the Wildcats' 12-0 win over Ottawa. Maddy Mascareno, Alexa Rosetta, Corrine Daise, Jasmine Diaz, Ashley Panagakis and Jordan Zade scored a goal apiece.

The Wildcats moved to 6-0-1 on the season. De Soto will play host to Blue Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A full recap of the Wildcats' win over Ottawa will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

Maranatha 8, Wyandotte 0

Annika Pinter notched another hat trick in Maranatha's 8-0 victory over Wyandotte.

Gina Favero scored twice, and Elizabeth Goodman, Sydney Sneider and Maggie Abebe each put one in the back of the net.

The Eagles are also unbeaten with a record of 5-0-1. Maranatha will be back in action at 4:30 today for a home match against Summit Christian.

Mill Valley 5, Seaman 1

Adde Hinkle scored two goals to lead Mill Valley to a 5-1 win against Topeka Seaman.

Ella Shurley, Annie Hoog and Cori Carver each added a goal.

The Jaguars (6-1) will return to Eastern Kansas League play for a road tilt against Bishop Miege at 6:30 tonight.

After the Jaguars' matchup against the Stags, they will host the Little Jags Girls Soccer Clinic from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. More information is available on the Mill Valley Soccer Facebook page. Those with questions can email jaguarcubsoccer@gmail.com.

St. James falls to BVNW; SMN comes up short against Basehor-Linwood

St. James suffered its second straight 1-0 loss after falling to Blue Valley Northwest.

Four of the Thunder's six losses have been decided by one goal.

The Thunder (1-6-1) will play next at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Helias Catholic.

Shawnee Mission North led at halftime, but Basehor-Linwood scored three unanswered goals after the break to top the Indians, 3-1.

North (2-6-1) will try to bounce back at 7 tonight at SM South.