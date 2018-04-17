Mohl, Moore record hat tricks to guide De Soto girls soccer to 12-0 win over Ottawa

DE SOTO — Drayvhen Moore had a golden opportunity to record a hat trick in the 13th minute of the De Soto girls soccer team's 12-0 win over Ottawa on Monday, but as Cyclones goalie Shakiya Aho came out to the edge of the box, the DHS junior elected to pass it to Mackenzie Mohl for an easier shot on goal.

Moore made a soft touch to Mohl, who scored her third goal for a hat trick to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead.

"The attitude of this team is very much about the team and not about the individual," De Soto coach Jesse Smith said. "I think if a player feels like somebody else has a better opportunity, they're going to make sure they give that up. I think that's contributed to a lot of our success so far this year."

While Mohl and Moore both played big roles in the Wildcats' unbeaten regular season last year, their respective offseasons put them through a great deal of adversity.

The dynamic duo remained active with De Soto athletics as managers of the boys basketball team, but they did so while often sporting a walking boot or a knee brace. Moore was off the pitch for five months due to a broken fibula, while Mohl missed time during her club soccer season because of sprained lateral collateral ligament and a broken big toe.

Mohl and Moore have healed up to guide the Wildcats to another unbeaten start to the season, as De Soto moved to 6-0-1 after ousting Ottawa.

"It's fun being out on the field and not being hurt and not having any injuries and being healthy," Mohl said.

While De Soto made quick work of Ottawa, the Wildcats have had their backs against the wall on a couple of occasions this season. The Wildcats trailed Olathe North, 3-1, with eight minutes remaining before Mohl scored two goals to tie it and again in overtime to notch the hat trick and victory. De Soto also outlasted Spring Hill, 2-1, in overtime.

"The overtime games make us work hard the whole game and they just keep us prepared for all of our other tough games coming up," Mohl said.

After Mohl recorded her hat trick against the Cyclones, Corinne Daise, Jasmine Diaz and Jordan Zade scored to push De Soto's lead to 8-0. Zade has made an immediate impact as a freshman. Along with scoring against the Cyclones, Zade is one of the team leaders in assists.

"She's helped a lot," Mohl said of Zade. "She's been the outside back roll and she's making a lot of good runs. She's getting a lot of assists by running down to the end line and crossing it in and not being selfish."

Shortly after Zade scored, Moore put one in the back of the net to get a hat trick of her own. Alexa Rosetta, Ashley Panagakis and Maddy Mascareno added goals in the final 10 minutes before the game was called after the first half.

"We've got a pretty balanced team," Smith said. "I would say on the field, this team is probably put out one of the best products that we've had."

Up next for the Wildcats is a rematch of one of their overtime wins from last year, as they gear up to host Blue Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Last year's game, I think we were very fortunate to get out of there. Our keeper (Taylor Rogers) came up huge last year. I think that they were definitely the better team last year," Smith said. "They're going to be hungry. They definitely don't want to lose to us again. I'm sure they felt like they were the better team. We know they're going to come in with everything they've got and we're up to it."