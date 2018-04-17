Next 1920s mystery book club meeting is Saturday

The 1920s Mystery Book Club will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Shawnee Town 1929 Farmhouse, 11501 W. 57th St.

This month’s mystery was “Cat Among the Pigeons” by Agatha Christie.

The plot revolves around an inside job at a prestigious British girls’ school and Hercule Poirot has to sort out who killed one of the teachers before anyone else falls victim to the cat among the pigeons.

The club is co-sponsored by Johnson County Library and Shawnee Town 1929.

It is a recurring program on the third Saturday of every month from February to November.

The club is free, but organizers want you to call in advance to reserve your spot. The number is 913-248-2360.