Shawnee area students show STEM strength at Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair

At one of Kansas City’s biggest academic events, elementary, middle, and high school students from the Shawnee Mission School District took home multiple honors.

The Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering fair celebrates the curiosity, innovation and academic brilliance of more than 1,000 students in grades 4-12 in the metro area.

This year, the fair, which took place April 4-7, was be filled with 825 exemplary projects developed by talented students.

Nearly $7,000 in awards and honors were given out.

Several Shawnee area students earned top honors at the fair.

Samantha Herron, a student at Hocker Grove Middle School, earned “The Marie Miller Promising Young Scientist Award,” which is given to the students whose project exemplifies “scientific discovery, exploration, and curiosity.”

As a winner, she received $100 and her teacher, Trisha Smith, received $150 for science materials.

Samantha also won an award sponsored by The Greater Kansas City Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, which earned her $50.

Her project was titled, “Snickerdoodle Cookies Whole Wheat vs All-Purpose.”

Another Hocker Grove student Caleb Kiatoukaysi won the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Bernie Haas Award for Innovation.

He was also named a Broadcom MASTERS winner, which makes him eligible to compete nationally for special prizes and awards.

His project was titled, “The Moving Scarecrow.”

Trailridge Middle School students Adrina Bischoff, Stella Grist and Victoria Neighbour won the Science City Spark!Lab SPARK award, which earned them complimentary tickets to the eighth annual Maker Faire Kansas City.

They also have an opportunity to showcase their winning exhibit there.

Their project was titled, “The Oil Skimmer.”

Other Shawnee area winners include:

Christa McAuliffe: Lachlan Smith, gold ribbon, “Together We Mold.”

Hocker Grove: Gerardo Lopez Junior, silver ribbon, “Fire Tornado;” Brenna Murphy, silver ribbon, “Spherification: The Science of Molecular Gastronomy;” Lucie Perchellet, silver ribbon, “No Fear Edible Spheres;” Ethan Blood, gold ribbon, “How Many Blades Does It Take?;” Ayokunmi Faseru, silver ribbon, “Which Prosthetic Hand Model Works Better?;” Zoe Bell, gold ribbon, “Stomach Acids;” Jessica Brown, silver ribbon, “Kicking into Physics” and Evelyn Parnell, silver ribbon, “Grow Deep, Grow High?”