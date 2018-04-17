When technology meets art: Shawnee Mission high school students explore animation through signature program

A century ago, an enthusiastic teenager named Walt Disney fell in love with animation while living in Kansas City.

Since then, thousands and thousands of people around the world have followed in his footsteps, establishing animation as one of the most popular forms of entertainment.

And today, high school students from the Shawnee Mission School District are taught animation on state-of-the-art technology through the Animation and Game Design signature program.

The program consists of three classes: 2D animation, 3D animation and game design.

In each class, the students learn the basics and principles of each type of animation.

One of the first and biggest lessons students in the program learn is that animation is not easy.

“It’s actually very complicated,” said animation and interactive media instructor Bryan Johnson. “When you see a five-second clip of animation, there could have been weeks put into it. I always tell my students they will never look at animation the same way again.”

After all, he said, if a character is walking, little details, such as hair or clothing, need to move, to make the drawing come to life.

The program is so popular among Shawnee Mission high school students, there are waiting lists for each class every school year. All three classes are taught at the district’s Center for Academic Achievement in Overland Park.

And while the classes are fun, Johnson emphasized they are taken very seriously by the students.

Animation is where art meets technology, allowing creative students to learn math and science while doing what they love.

Not all of his students are aspiring artists, either. Many of them are interested in pursuing careers in architecture, engineering and advertising.

In today’s world, and in the future, animation is a vital skill, he pointed out.

“There are very viable careers in this field,” he said. “Gaming has reached a point where a few guys putting together a small company can make a lot of money. Animators are needed to create things like training simulators for flight and railroad or putting together 3D orientations for medical training.”

Students in the program are doing very well so far.

In fact, a few of them recently were recently recognized by industry professionals for their work at the eMagine Media Festival.

Maya Colvin, a senior from SM North, earned first place in the character animation category; Zen Dalton, a junior from SM South, earned first place in 3D environment and Noah Foster, a sophomore from SM North, earned second place in the character animation category.

Foster, a 16-year-old from Shawnee, created his 1.5 minute short about a bird and a turtle.

An animation buff, he dreams of being a film director one day. Stashed around his bedroom are notebooks with ideas for video games, television shows and movies.

“I like the ability to create whatever I want with no limitations,” he said. “It’s rewarding to see what you’ve worked so hard on come to life.”

Like most other students, the first lesson he learned in the program is that animation is not for the faint of heart.

“There are 500 steps to just make a character walk,” he said. “Growing up on Disney, you don’t expect it to be that complicated.”

Fellow award winner Colvin agrees the amount of work behind animation is eye-opening.

“It can be laborious but if you love what you’re doing, you keep going,” she said. “It takes a lot of experimentation because even though there are guidelines, the best work comes through trial and error.”

SM Northwest senior Ian Vasos told the Dispatch the animation program is an outlet for creative freedom and a chance for students to access software they wouldn’t be able to use otherwise.

“It’s a good opportunity and personally, I am very thankful for it,” Vasos said. “I don’t take it for granted because I know not many people have the opportunity to be one-on-one with something you love.”

Noah’s mom, Miranda, echoed that sentiment.

“I think it’s amazing the district offers these classes because this is something I can’t teach him at home,” she said. “These type of skills are preparing him for a career and they will be beneficial when he’s in college. I wish they had stuff like this when I was a kid.”

Johnson also pointed out the program is also beneficial for students who end up not liking the work.

“High school is about exploration,” he said. “This is one avenue to explore, to find out if this subject is interesting before spending time and money on it in college.”

As for the students who have embraced the program, Johnson couldn’t be prouder of their work. He’s especially ecstatic for the few students who earned recognition at the eMagine festival.

“These projects take a lot of time to put together, so it’s exciting for these kids to have their hard work evaluated by people in the industry,” said Johnson, a Shawnee resident. “It’s one thing when I say something, but to get meaningful critique from someone who owns an animation company is a very big deal. They did a fantastic job.”