Baseball roundup: St. James edges Aquinas, 5-4, at Kauffman Stadium

The St. James Academy baseball team rallied past St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday for a 5-4 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

The Saints surged out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second when they scored two runs on wild pitches and another on a fielder's choice. The Thunder struck back in the home half of the third with an RBI single from Blake Ripp.

St. James took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Thunder cut the deficit to one when Radokovich scored on an error. Jared Munk tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single before Charlie Miller put the Thunder in front with a two-run double.

Aquinas got one run back in the top of the fifth, but St. James relievers Cory Roshau and Hunter Cashero limited the damage.

Blake Ripp got the win after allowing four runs on three hits while walking three and striking out one. Roshau walked one and allowed a hit in 0.1 innings before Cashero came on to record the last eight outs. Cashero struck out three and walked one without allowing a hit.

The Thunder (3-6) will be back on the diamond at 7 tonight against Lee's Summit West in the first game of the River City Baseball Festival at Free State.

Bishop Miege 6, Mill Valley 3

Mill Valley lost the lead late in a 6-3 loss to Bishop Miege.

The Jaguars took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but the Stags put up a five-spot to turn the tables on Mill Valley. Miege took the lead on a two-run double from David Robinson and added two insurance runs on an error.

Mill Valley scored all three of its runs in the fourth. Isaac Ammann ripped an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Ammann and Will Morris both scored on an error late in the inning.

The Jaguars (6-5) will also be in action at the River City Baseball Festival. Mill Valley's first game will be at 11:15 a.m. Thursday against Olathe East at Lawrence High.