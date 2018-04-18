Business of the Month: PCS VoIP

When you pick up your phone, the technology behind your call may be the last thing on your mind.

Most people don’t realize there’s an incredibly complex process allowing one voice to reach another.

And as technology advances, those processes diversify.

In Olathe, one national company is embracing the future of voice communication.

Pegasus Communication Solutions VoIP is headquartered at 1948 E Santa Fe Street.

It features voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) which allows businesses to make voice calls using high-speed internet, instead of a regular phone line.

The cost-effective solution is growing rapidly in popularity, and so is the Olathe-based company.

Entrepreneur and telecommunications expert Tamer Christo founded PCS VoIP out of his Overland Park basement nine years ago.

Today, his company has 23 employees and it serves thousands of customers in 49 states.

Its customers include major franchises of Burger King to UPS; it also serves everything from law firms to hospitals.

“People are walking away from the old traditional phone system because it’s cost prohibitive,” Christo said. “We have a solid product with great infrastructure behind it, with features and functionalities we can tailor to each business. This is an industry that’s growing and it will quadruple in size by 2020.”

Most of the company’s customers are spread all over the United States, but Christo hopes to attract more Kansas City area businesses in the near future.

Because while PCS VoIP is a national company, he also wants it to be an integral part of the local community.

The company is already a member of the Shawnee, Olathe and Leawood chamber of commerces. It is also a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City.

In fact, PCS VoIP is hosting a happy hour networking event for the HIspanic Chamber at 5:30 p.m. on April 19, which the Shawnee community is invited to attend.

The company is also now hiring for sales and technical service positions. If you’re interested, please send your resume to lauren@pcsusa.com.

As PCS continues to grow, Christo is excited for what the future holds. He’s eager to draw more customers in the Kansas City area and also, continue making meaningful connections.

“The reason this company is successful is not because of me, but because of my team,” he said. “I have a great team that is passionate, loyal and really dedicated to growing the company. If you have happy and satisfied employees, you will have happy customers.”