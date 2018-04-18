Today's news

Mill Valley boys lacrosse falls to Olathe East

By Chris Duderstadt

April 18, 2018

The Mill Valley boys lacrosse team fell to Olathe East, 8-4, on Tuesday.

Jake Fiscella led the Jaguars with two goals. Seth Hobson and Sammy Rebeck scored one goal each.

The Jaguars (5-4) will play host to Blue Valley North at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

