SMNW boys golf, Ghilardi win BVN Invitational

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior C.C. Ghilardi led the Cougars to first place at the Blue Valley North Invitational on Tuesday at Leawood Country Club with a winning round of 3-under-par 69.

Joe Bultman was the runner-up after shooting even par 72.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 320.

Northwest will play next in the Topeka West Invitational at 1 p.m. Monday at Topeka Country Club.