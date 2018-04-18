Sobriety checkpoints to be conducted in Johnson County this weekend

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other area agencies, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints this weekend in Johnson County.



The checkpoints will be set up at various areas identified as high traffic accident locations.

These checkpoints are designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Those motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety field tests.

Efforts will be made to not severely interrupt traffic flow, however, many drivers will be stopped as part of this program.