Soccer roundup: Mill Valley shuts out Miege, 2-0

The Mill Valley girls soccer team won its third straight match after blanking Bishop Miege, 2-0, on Tuesday.

Peyton Wagoner and Payge Bush scored for the Jaguars.

Mill Valley (7-1) will resume its game against Shawnee Mission Northwest at 5 p.m. Friday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex. Play was suspended on Friday with the Jaguars leading the Cougars, 1-0, in the 21st minute due to inclement weather. Emily Munyer scored in the 14th minute for the Jaguars.

Free State 1, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest suffered a 1-0 loss to Free State.

Emma Yackley put one in the back of the net for the Firebirds.

Northwest (4-3-1) will play next at 7 p.m. Thursday against SM West at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Summit Christian 2, Maranatha 1

Maranatha Christian Academy lost for the first time this season after falling to Summit Christian, 2-1.

Debra Zuniga scored the goal for Maranatha.

The Eagles (5-1-1) will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Harmon.

Shawnee Mission South 9, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North was unable to keep pace with SM South in a 9-0 loss to the Raiders.

Jorja Martin led the Raiders with four goals.

The Indians (2-7-1) will take on Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.