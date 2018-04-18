Today's news
Soccer roundup: Mill Valley shuts out Miege, 2-0
April 18, 2018
The Mill Valley girls soccer team won its third straight match after blanking Bishop Miege, 2-0, on Tuesday.
Peyton Wagoner and Payge Bush scored for the Jaguars.
Mill Valley (7-1) will resume its game against Shawnee Mission Northwest at 5 p.m. Friday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex. Play was suspended on Friday with the Jaguars leading the Cougars, 1-0, in the 21st minute due to inclement weather. Emily Munyer scored in the 14th minute for the Jaguars.
Free State 1, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0
Shawnee Mission Northwest suffered a 1-0 loss to Free State.
Emma Yackley put one in the back of the net for the Firebirds.
Northwest (4-3-1) will play next at 7 p.m. Thursday against SM West at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
Summit Christian 2, Maranatha 1
Maranatha Christian Academy lost for the first time this season after falling to Summit Christian, 2-1.
Debra Zuniga scored the goal for Maranatha.
The Eagles (5-1-1) will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Harmon.
Shawnee Mission South 9, Shawnee Mission North 0
Shawnee Mission North was unable to keep pace with SM South in a 9-0 loss to the Raiders.
Jorja Martin led the Raiders with four goals.
The Indians (2-7-1) will take on Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
More like this story
- Soccer roundup: SMNW, Mill Valley notch 1-0 victories
- Soccer roundup: Maranatha, De Soto roll in shutouts; Mill Valley, SM Northwest earn 5-1 wins
- Soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha, St. James, Mill Valley earn victories
- Girls soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha recorded shutouts; Mill Valley tops Topeka Seaman
- Soccer roundup: SMNW, MV, MCA pick up victories
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment