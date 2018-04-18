Softball roundup: Mill Valley sweeps Bishop Miege

The Mill Valley softball team swept Bishop Miege in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Jaguars shut out the Stags in both games — earning 12-0 and 17-0 victories.

Box scores weren't available on gamechanger.com as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mill Valley improved to 6-2 after the sweep of the Stags, and will try to keep rolling at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Tuesday against St. Thomas Aquinas at 3&2 West.

Olathe North 17, Shawnee Mission Northwest 14; ON 12, SMNW 1

Shawnee Mission Northwest had its six-game winning streak snapped after being swept by Olathe North, 17-14 and 12-1.

The Cougars jumped out to a 4-1 lead in Game 1 after scoring four runs in the top of the third. Northwest added one more in the fourth, but the Eagles took control after scoring one run in the third, four in the fourth and eight in the fifth to take a 14-5 lead.

The Cougars fought back with four runs in the top of the sixth, but ON plated three in the home half of the inning. Northwest rallied again with five runs in the top of the seventh, but it was too little, too late.

Jennaka Bultman went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Cougars. Fellow sophomore Emma Gude went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

MaKenzie Cooper, Kaitlin Pauli and Megan Formwalt collected two hits apiece. Cooper also drove in two runs.

In Game 2, Olathe North scored six in the first and three in the second to jump out to a 9-0 lead.

Bultman drove in the lone run for the Cougars. Cooper led SM Northwest with two hits.

The Cougars (6-3) will play Olathe Northwest at 4:15 p.m. at SM South at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

Paola 3, De Soto 2; Paola 13, De Soto 1

De Soto suffered a sweep at the hands of Paola after losing to the Panthers, 3-2 and 13-1.

Carly Bodenhausen went the distance in the circle for the Wildcats in Game 1 — allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking none.

De Soto took a 1-0 lead in the first after Avery Karlin hit a one-out triple and came into score on a passed ball.

Paola scored single runs in the second, third and fifth to take a 3-1 lead.

Hannah Knight drove in Josie Bedford with an RBI double in the seventh, but the potential tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

Bodenhausen leadoff double in the fourth for the Wildcats' only hit in Game 2. She moved to second on a fielder's choice before stealing home.

Paola put De Soto away with a nine-run third inning.

De Soto (0-8) will be back in action at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Thursday at Piper.

Blue Valley Northwest 12, St. James 1; BVNW 15, SJA 0

St. James couldn't keep pace with Blue Valley Northwest, as the Thunder fell to the Huskies, 12-1 and 15-0.

Anna Staley went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple to lead the Thunder in Game 1.

Katie Dunlop threw a perfect game for the Huskies in the nightcap.

St. James (0-8) will play next at 4/6 p.m. Tuesday against BV North at the Mid America West Sports Complex.

Olathe Northwest 15, Shawnee Mission North 0

Olathe Northwest's Emily Bowman threw a no-hitter as the Ravens upended Shawnee Mission North, 15-0.

The Ravens scored four runs in the first before breaking the game open with 11 in the second.

North (3-4) will play two games on Tuesday. The Indians will take on Olathe South at 4:15 p.m. and Olathe North at 6:15 p.m. at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.